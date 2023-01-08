The invasion this Sunday by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of the headquarters of the Executive Branch of his country, the Supreme Court and the National Congress evokes the assault on the US Capitol, whose second anniversary was celebrated two days ago and where five people died.

Despite two years having passed, the wounds from that attack in the US are still open and proof of this has been the fact that the Republican Kevin McCarthy took up to fifteen votes this week to be elected by his party as president of the US Lower House because of a Trumpist conservative group.

Some radical Republicans who believe in the pretext that hundreds of followers of the now former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) used to break into the headquarters of the US Congress: that there was electoral fraud in the November presidential elections of 2020, in which Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

Bolsonaro’s followers occupied the Planalto Palace, headquarters of the Executive, and the Supreme Court this Sunday, after having previously assaulted the National Congress, in Brasilia, in coup acts against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The protests turned violent and ended in the invasion of the seats of power in Brazil. Photo: Andres Borges. EFE

Similarly, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to prevent Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election from being ratified.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after the then Republican president delivered an incendiary speech in which he urged them to march on Congress, when the two chambers were meeting to endorse Biden’s electoral victory, and amid unfounded complaints from the Republican that the Democrats had committed fraud in the elections.

Unlike Bolsonaro, Trump was still in office at the time of the attack, and in fact delivered his speech from the White House.

Finally, hours after entering the Capitol, the “Trumpist” assailants were finally expelled by security forces and legislators were able to certify Biden’s victory, which allowed his inauguration days later and Trump’s departure from the presidential mansion. .

Since his departure from power, Trump has established his residence in his mansion in Mar-a-Lago (Florida, USA), the same state chosen by Bolsonaro to avoid attending Lula’s inauguration. It is unknown if the two have had any kind of contact there: it would not be surprising given the great harmony that the two showed when they were in power.

Pro-Trump protesters occupy the west front grounds of the US Capitol, including the inaugural stage and observation decks, in Washington, DC, USA, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS ATTEN

The Bolsonaro assault comes a week after the inauguration of Lula, who defeated Bolsonaro in the second round of elections in October. In a similar way to Trump, Bolsonaro has fueled the discontent of his base since his defeat and left the Presidency without having acknowledged that he lost in the elections, as the American did on his day.

Since those events in the US, more than 950 people have been arrested for their role in the attack and 192 have received prison terms either in trials or by plea bargains, according to Justice Department data.

Regarding Trump, it took two years for the congressional committee that has investigated the events, controlled by the Democrats, to point him out without hesitation as the main person responsible for the attack.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

In its final report, presented on December 19, the committee asked the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice to criminally charge the Republican, and urged Congress to prevent Trump from running again in the 2024 elections, as he has already advance that is your intention.

After months exposing with testimony what happened in the bowels of the White House during the assault on the Capitol, the committee concluded that Trump committed the crimes of inciting an insurrection, obstructing an official procedure, defrauding the Government and making false statements. Meanwhile, in the Department of Justice things are going slowly: It was last November that US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the former president’s role in the assault.

Beyond the procedures opened by the authorities against Trump, there are also several private complaints about the attack on the headquarters of Congress that have not yet been resolved.

The last one was presented this week by the couple of police officer Brian Sicknick, who was attacked during the assault and died a day later. Sandra Garza, Sicknick’s partner, points out in her lawsuit that the agent’s death was “direct and foreseeable consequence” from Trump’s words in a speech to his supporters on January 6. This complaint joins others, such as those of various groups of Capitol police officers for the injuries they suffered, physical and emotional, that day.

EFE