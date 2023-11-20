Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 20/11/2023 – 20:52

Allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reacted to the death of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, one of those arrested for involvement in the January 8 attacks, with criticism of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The inmate was sunbathing at the Papuda Penitentiary, in Brasília, this Monday, the 20th, when he had a sudden illness.

The defense of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, 46 years old, had asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes for him to be released on provisional release. On September 1st, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) gave a favorable opinion to the claim, but there was still no order from the STF on the request. The man was facing a criminal case on charges of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

Senator and former vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicanos-RS) criticized the fact that Cleriston was still in prison until this Monday, 20th, even with the opinion of the PGR. According to the parliamentarian, the man’s death represents a “bureaucracy that has been curtailing the rights of prisoners”. “A thorough investigation is necessary for this very serious fact to be clarified,” said Mourão.

Federal deputy Ubiratan Sanderson (PL-RS), president of the Public Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, published on social media a document sent to the Criminal Executions Court of the Federal District. In the text, Sanderson questions the reasons that led to the prisoner’s death. “Someone will have to be held responsible”, stated the PL parliamentarian.

Federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) stated that her office is working together with the opposition bench to the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to carry out an “investigation of the facts related to this unfortunate news ”.

Deputy Coronel Meira (PL-PE) called Cleriston, accused of an attempted coup d’état, a “patriot” and published an image in which he states that the prisoner “paid with his life”.

Another Bolsonaro parliamentarian to take a stand after Cleriston’s death was deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT). The politician stated that the man’s death would be a “stain” for STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. “This gentleman was not supposed to be in prison,” he said.

Former federal deputy and former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) also highlighted the approval given by the PGR to the granting of provisional freedom to Cleriston. “There are no words for the absurd injustice practiced by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Cleriston was accompanied by a multidisciplinary team from the Papuda Basic Health Unit since he was arrested in January during the invasion of the Three Powers. He received prescription medication for diabetes and hypertension.