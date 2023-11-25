Allies of the former president want a demonstration on Avenida Paulista in memory of Cleriston Pereira and for the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes

Allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) supporters of the former Chief Executive are called on social media to take to the streets on Sunday (25.Nov.2023), for the impeachment of the minister Alexandre de Moraesfrom the STF (Supreme Federal Court), and in honor of the January 8th prisoner who died while in detention, Cleriston Pereira da Cunha.

On X (formerly Twitter), federal deputies Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) and pastor Silas Malafaia called their followers to participate in the event that will begin at 2 pm, on Avenida Paulista.

Although the act was being organized by allies, Power360Bolsonaro’s advisor said he should not attend.

In memory of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, the demonstration must defend human rights within prisons for those arrested for the acts of January 8th.

However, in the past, Bolsonaro has referred to himself as “criminal rights” to topics related to human rights. The former head of the Executive has also used the topic against opponents.

DEATH IN PAPUDA

Cleriston Pereira da Cunha died on Monday morning (Nov 20) on the premises of the Papuda Penitentiary, in Brasília. The defendant arrested for the acts of January 8 had a sudden illness while sunbathing, according to the prison administration.

Rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he did not survive.

Cleriston was arrested in the Senate during the events of January 8th. According to the defense, the accused did not participate in the acts and entered Congress to protect himself from the gas bombs thrown by the police who repressed the acts.

In a petition sent to the minister on November 7, Cleriston’s defense had asked Moraes to release the accused. According to lawyer Bruno Azevedo de Sousa, Cleriston had a favorable opinion from the PGR to be released, but the request was not judged.

Read more: