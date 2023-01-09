The radical Bolsonaristas who invaded the headquarters of the three powers this Sunday They stole firearms stored in the Institutional Security Cabinetin the presidential palace of Planalto.

The Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, showed in a video two empty firearms cases, on top of a partially burned sofa.

Deputy Wadih Damous, who accompanied the minister on the tour, stressed that the thieves “had information” about what was kept in that office, since they took weapons, ammunition and documents.

Thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro invaded this Sunday the headquarters of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace, seat of government, and the Supreme Court building.

The radicals, who do not recognize the result of the elections of October 30, organized the invasion this Sunday to try to overthrow President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The international community has shown its rejection of the violent takeover of Congress in Brazil.

In the invaded palaces, the radicals caused considerable damage, destroying furniture, computer equipment and works of art placed in the offices.

The Police dispersed the demonstrators some four and a half hours after the beginning of the coordinated attack, for which so far some 300 people have been arrested.

The attacks have caused unanimous condemnation by the democratic powers of Brazil and also by the international community.

The Supreme Court suspends the governor of Brasilia after an assault by Bolsonaristas

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge removed the governor of the Federal District of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha, from office for 90 days, after the assault this Sunday by thousands of Bolsonaro radicals on the headquarters of the three powers to try to overthrow the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The decision was made by magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, who also ordered the state security bodies and forces to act to release any type of road or public building occupied by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro throughout the country.

The judge, who responded to a request from Lula’s allies, indicated that “the violent escalation” against the headquarters of the three powers “could only occur with consent, and even effective participation,” according to the competent authorities for public safety and intelligence.

The protests call for the departure of Lula da Silva, who took power just a week ago.

Likewise, he stressed that the organization of these coup acts was a “notorious and well-known fact, which was reported by the Brazilian press.”

In this way, De Moraes pointed directly to Rocha, who hours before had apologized to President Lula and the leadership of the Legislative and Judicial branches for the serious events that occurred on Sunday afternoon in the Brazilian capital.

Rocha had also suddenly dismissed his Secretary of Security, Anderson Torres, who was Minister of Justice in the last two years of the Bolsonaro government (2019-2022) and is a figure very close to the now former ruler.

Faced with the chaos generated, President Lula decreed federal intervention in the security area of ​​Brasilia until January 31, with which the regional police will be under the control of the central government during that period.

The assault on Congress, the Presidency and the Supreme Court was only resolved after four and a half hours of bewilderment, when riot agents charged and fired tear gas against the exalted who were inside and outside the buildings of the three powers.

These radical groups do not recognize the result of the presidential elections on October 30, which Lula won over Bolsonaro, and have been demanding a military “intervention” that returns to power the retired Army captain, currently in the United States with no return forecast. .

EFE