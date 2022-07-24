Tribute was held in Vitória (ES), where the president participated in a March for Jesus and a motorcycle

President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in Espírito Santo released pigeons painted with green and yellow paints during the president’s speech in the state, on Saturday (23.Jul.2022).

The pigeon painting was an initiative of former councilor Jardel dos Idosos, who received the help of public servant Yuri Fraga. In a post on Instagram, Jardel says that the action was a tribute to Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro participated on Saturday (July 23, 2022) in a motorcycle ride with supporters in Vitória, capital of Espírito Santo. In the city, the Chief Executive also spoke at the March for Jesus, in Praça do Papa – the place where the pigeons were released.

According to the local news portal The Gazette ESthere were about 80 pigeons and those involved said that the purchase of the animals cost R$ 5,000 and that non-toxic aniline was used to dye the pigeons.

On social media, the opposition criticized the homage of the Bolsonaristas. On your official account twitterthe PT president and federal deputy for Paraná, Gleisi Hoffmannsaid that the episode was a strategy to “clean up the image of the genocider and say they are for peace”.

In addition to Gleisi, the councilor of Porto Alegre, Leonel Radde (EN) too said about the case, calling the tribute of a “clear environmental crime”.

O Power 360 sought the PL, Bolsonaro’s party, to express its opinion on the case, but received no response until the publication of this report.