Nominated to be Lula’s deputy, former toucan says in a 2018 file that he would not support the PT in the 2nd round of that year

Bolsonarista politicians began to share this Saturday (Apr 9, 2022) a video from 2018 in which the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), nominated on Friday (8.Apr.2022) to be vice president on the ticket of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), says he is “against PT”.

Watch Alckmin’s 2018 video below (39sec):

The file of just over 30 seconds was published by the deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), and by former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles on their Twitter profiles.

Salles, who is currently an analyst at Young panworked in the management of Alckmin in SP as Secretary of the Environment from 2016 to 2017.

In the video, Alckmin, who at the time was a PSDB candidate for the presidency –he finished in 4th place, with 4.7% of the valid votes–, asks that a fake news be “denied”. The news “false” cited by the former tucano would be that he and the PSDB would support the PT -which had Fernando Haddad as a candidate – in the 2nd round of the 2018 elections.

Here’s what Geraldo Alckmin says in the video:

“Look, I want to deny the fake news that is circulating there saying that the PSDB, our party, I could, in the 2nd round, support the PT. That does not exist. We are against the PT, as we are also against Bolsonaro. We think that Brazil only loses with these radicalisms. So I ask you to disclose a lot to deny this fake news that is circulating.”

