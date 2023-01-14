From euphoria to desolation, the mood of enthusiasts of the so-called “revolt of the fools” changed after the arrest of extremists in the uprising against Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Feelings of frustration, fear and tension hover over groups and channels of messaging apps. There are users who could only regret the outcome of the coup attack in Brasilia.

The acts of vandalism last Sunday, the 8th, had as their motto a speech by Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF: “Lost, mané”. The statement was given in New York, when the magistrate was approached by a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, the candidate defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Since the election, on the streets, on social networks and on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, Bolsonarists have questioned the victory of the PT.

The report of Estadão accompanied the frantic exchange of messages in two groups on WhatsApp – one of them restricted – and in 15 on Telegram. “What a mix of feelings. I feel anger, sadness, disappointment. It’s like being in mourning and not knowing when it will end. I’m sorry for the good people who are there (prisoned) and the bad people out there”, said a member of the group Peladeiros 1. There are also reports of disappointment: “The Army abandoning us once again”.

The group, which is closed, was once called Joinville Resistance. After the arrest of the extremists in Brasilia, dozens of them changed their name, messages were deleted and members disbanded. “We are on the brink of madness. We entered the era of fear”, said a user of Peladeiros 1, a group especially affected by police action: the organizer and administrator, Bolsonarist influencer Eduardo Gadotti Murara, from Joinville (SC), was arrested and is imprisoned in Brasília.

Paranoia

Paranoia has since circulated among users. There is constant fear that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, will read the messages – a feeling replicated in groups, both on WhatsApp and Telegram. Moraes gave the order to arrest demonstrators in flagrante delicto, put an end to the encampments in front of military installations, arrest Anderson Torres – former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District and Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice – and remove Governor Ibaneis Rocha ( MDB).

On Instagram, Murara owns a page where he did “lives” about the routine of the camp at the Army Headquarters in Brasília. In the posts, he called on supporters of the former president to follow the protests in the federal capital and also in their cities.

In the first days of January, the influencer called for a “party” – a code used by Bolsonaristas on digital platforms for protests, the “Selma party”. It was the act of Brasilia. People from Santa Catarina who could not travel to the federal capital were advised to look for a camp in the Florianópolis barracks. Murara broadcast live the invasion of public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes.

Reaction

In the WhatsApp group, the reaction after the security forces regained control of the situation was immediate. All messages sent on Sunday have been deleted. The green to yellow gave way to an image of a soccer ball.

“I’m worried about Edward. There was no signal”, said a user in the early hours of Tuesday, 10. In the afternoon of the same day, a user asked if Murara had been arrested. A person who maintains contact with the Bolsonarist influencer confirmed the information, which caused commotion among the members. Then a dozen messages were deleted.

Others resisted. “This group may be being monitored to encourage people to say things. Then we get a process. The people on the left have blood in their eyes. Ideal would be to break up the group. At least this one,” said one user. “Guys, you have to avoid saying certain things here. It may be that Eduardo’s phone is with Xandão (nickname given to Moraes)”, replied another user.

Sadness

Sadness dominated Bolsonaristas. “I already cried so much today. The people do not deserve this”, said a member of the group. “The saddest thing is this impotence we feel. It hurts,” wrote another.

On Thursday, the 12th, Murara’s name appeared on the Federal Police’s official list of people arrested for acts of vandalism. “Eduardo fought so hard for us and now he is imprisoned as a criminal. How sorry for him, people”, said a member of the group upon receiving confirmation of the arrest. “It is very difficult for anyone who went to the penitentiary to get out,” said another. The report did not locate the influencer’s defense.

In Telegram groups, reports are repeated. “What a sadness. Corrupt politicians in power and good people in prison. A shame for Brazil”, published a user.

The temperature rises with the increasing presence of alleged PT supporters infiltrated in the groups to provoke Bolsonarists: “Are you afraid of Xandão?”, asked a member, who changed his profile photo to that of Moraes. Dozens of users then exchanged insults with each other.

Dissociation from reality

In Bolsonarist groups, there is a belief that the violent acts were caused by the action of “infiltrators”. For Patrícia Rossini, a researcher at the University of Glasgow, in the United Kingdom, there is a “dissociation from reality”. “For some people, there is a dissociation between them and the people who committed the violent acts. They don’t see themselves as part of or contributors to that vandalism movement,” she said.

This dystopia, said data analyst at Rooted in Trust Brazil and researcher at the National Institute of Technology in Digital Democracy (INCT.DD), João Guilherme dos Santos, is because such a large Bolsonarist network was formed on various platforms that users lost touch with the contradictory. “We cannot assume that these people saw the same thing that we saw. There is a social confirmation network of the things they are accessing. There are their news programs, their scientists,” he said.

According to Santos, networks feed distorted information as real convictions. This denialism is reflected in fields such as politics and science, said the researcher. “Oh my God. They are stinging people with the poison. A lot of cruelty ”, said a user about the fact that prisoners are vaccinated against covid when entering the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, where the men are, or at Colmeia, where the women are.