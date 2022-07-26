Marcello Leite wore a T-shirt with a photo of Bolsonaro when he was shot in Ibotirama, Bahia, on Thursday.

The murder of a 39-year-old man in the interior of Bahia caught the attention of bolsonaristas on social media on Monday (25.Jul.2022).

Marcello Leite Fernandes was shot on Thursday (July 21) in Ibotirama (BA). He was a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and wore a shirt with an image of the president stamped on it at the time of the crime.

Security camera footage at the scene recorded the murder. In the video, you can see 2 men on a motorcycle approaching Marcello. One of them shoots the victim and flees the scene.

According to a note sent by the Ibotirama Territorial Police Station, which is responsible for the investigation, the security camera footage has been analyzed and witnesses are already being heard. The corporation says that the preliminary investigation indicates that there is no evidence of political motivation for the crime.

Watch (33s):

the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) mourned Marcello’s death in his profile on twitter and spoke of political crime.

Former Secretary of Promotion of Culture André Pociuncula, who is a former military police officer, said he contacted police in the Ibotirama region and stated that there are indications of political crime in the murder.

Porciuncula also demanded explanations from the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (EN) about the investigation.

Read the note from the Ibotirama Territorial Police Station:

“The Ibotirama Territorial Police Station is investigating the death of Marcello Leite Fernandes, 39, who was shot by a firearm last Thursday (21). Two men on a motorcycle pulled up alongside the victim’s car and one of them shot Marcello. Security camera footage is being analyzed and witnesses are already being heard. For now, there is no suspicion of political motivation in the crime.”