Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/26/2023 – 18:43

A protest in reaction to the death of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, a defendant in the January 8th case who died in the Papuda penitentiary after a sudden illness, brought together hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters on Avenida Paulista this Sunday, 26th. local, was called by pastor Silas Malafaia and senator Magno Malta (PL-ES).

Most of the speeches targeted Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, called a “thief” by protesters. Anyone who passed by could also hear “outside, Xandão”. Deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) asked anyone who wanted the magistrate “out of his seat” to give a shout out.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro did not attend, but was remembered in slogans, such as those calling for his return to power, registered by several supporters on the networks – among them, the former secretary of Communication and lawyer for former president Fábio Wajngarten .

Bolsonaro will not be able to run for elected office for the next eight years, due to convictions in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for the meeting with ambassadors, in which he made allegations without evidence against the electronic voting system and for the electoral use of civic acts of the seven September 2022.

Cleriston died after asking, back in February, to respond to the case in freedom because of health problems. He had consequences of Covid-19 and the lawyer even told the STF, in April, that maintaining his prison term could be a “death sentence”.

The defendant’s defense presented a habeas corpus to the STF, but the rapporteur, Minister André Mendonça, denied the request. The magistrate decided based on procedural and technical issues, without mentioning information about the prisoner’s health conditions. In the decision, the minister applied the jurisprudence that habeas corpus is not applicable against an act of the Supreme Court itself. The arrest could only be questioned through an appeal within the process itself.

During the oral argument upon receipt of the complaint, held in April, lawyer Bruno Azevedo de Souza went so far as to say that “prison can carry a death sentence”. In the action, he cited “multiple vessel vasculitis” and “myositis secondary to covid-19” – a type of damage to the muscles as a result of the disease.

“He has already suffered serious damage and major consequences due to Covid-19. It depends on the use of many medications, which are not even offered by the penitentiary system. It is extremely important to inform that the doctor responsible for monitoring requested the necessary tests to ensure the aggressor’s health, however he was unable to attend the tests due to preventive detention. These conditions can lead to fatal complications for the patient. In this sense, it is well-known that prison segregation can carry a death sentence,” he said.

Azevedo de Souza also stated that his client exercised “the right to demonstrate in a peaceful and orderly manner, without causing any kind of loss or damage to public property” and that, a few hours before, he could be found at his distribution company working.