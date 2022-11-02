By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Brian Ellsworth

RIO DE JANEIRO/SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – A crowd of Bolsonaristas gathered this Wednesday in front of the headquarters of the Eastern Military Command (CML), in downtown Rio de Janeiro, in an act of a coup nature that contests the result. of the presidential election and demands a military intervention.

Similar protests took place in São Paulo and other cities, with protesters carrying Brazilian flags and shouting slogans against President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I hope the Army intervenes in this situation. We know that these elections were rigged,” said Reinaldo da Silva, 65, a retired civil servant, in front of the Southeast Military Command in São Paulo.

For months, Bolsonaro has fueled distrust in the Brazilian electoral process with repeated attacks, without evidence, against the reliability of electronic voting machines. On Sunday, he saw his re-election bid fail with Lula winning by a narrow margin in the second round of the election.

In Rio de Janeiro, two lanes of one of the main avenues in the central region of the city were taken by protesters wearing shirts from Brazil and the Brazilian football team, a mark of acts favorable to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonarist groups that were concentrated in downtown Rio attacked Lula and some people carried banners with the inscription “military intervention”, demanding the application of article 142 of the Constitution, which has been misinterpreted by Bolsonaro supporters.

“We have to have federal intervention; we have a Supreme sold to the PT. You have to put order in Brazil and only an intervention is capable”, said a protester who carried a sign written in English “Without intervention, this country has no way”.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already ruled, in different cases, that article 142 does not allow the Armed Forces to act as a kind of “Moderating Power”.

In response to a request for comment by Reuters, the Ministry of Defense stated that it “understands that demonstrations, provided they are orderly and peaceful, are the exercise of freedom of expression of thought and assembly, in accordance with constitutional principles and the laws in force.” .

“Finally, the Ministry of Defense is guided by the Brazilian Federal Constitution,” he added.

Paulo Chagas, a retired general who campaigned for Bolsonaro in 2018, said in a message to Reuters that “the military know very well what they call duty.”

“The Federal Constitution of 1988, like all that preceded it, does not say that the military can intervene in politics”, he added.

General Otavio Rêgo Barros, a former spokesman for Bolsonaro, said in a column published this Wednesday that it was time for the losers of the election to give in and think about the future of Brazil. He criticized “groups lacking a sense of responsibility” that still seek, “through provocation and disinformation, to generate fait accompli that destabilize the weakened social fabric”.

“It is true that the defeated, still under the impact of the hard struggles, are reluctant to calm their hearts and cling to the frayed thread of hope of a mirage that they know there is no way to come true”, he added.

Chagas and Rego Barros broke with Bolsonaro over his pressure on the Armed Forces to support him politically.

The demonstrations this holiday take place amid protests by truck drivers and bolsonaristas who block several roads in the country also in contestation of the election result.

The president was silent for 44 hours after the election was decided on Sunday and it was not until late Tuesday afternoon that he made his first public statement. The president did not explicitly acknowledge the defeat for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), but said he would continue to abide by the Constitution.

In his speech, Bolsonaro made a point of saying that “the current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at how the electoral process took place”. Even so, in a message to protesters on the roads, he stressed that it is necessary to respect the right to come and go.

Shortly afterwards, the Civil House Minister, Ciro Nogueira, said that the president had authorized the beginning of the transition process, which was evaluated by the STF as recognition of the final result of the elections.

Afterwards, the president met with seven ministers of the Supreme Court in a meeting that had a cordial tone, according to two sources interviewed by Reuters.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro took the message that he accepted the result of the polls and informed that the first steps are already being taken towards the transition of government.

This Wednesday, the White House said it is happy to see Bolsonaro recognize the election result.

MILITARY SYMBOL

All these moves by Bolsonaro, however, did not dampen the spirits of groups of his supporters.

This Wednesday, not even the rain that hit Rio de Janeiro was able to disperse the demonstration. Bolsonarista leaders had already been asking in message groups for support for road protests.

“I’m here with my family protesting against this corrupt electoral process that the TSE was a supporter of… people are clamoring for federal intervention,” said Charles Godinho.

The Eastern Military Command is a military symbol in the heart of Rio de Janeiro and it houses the Duque de Caxias Palace, base of the Armed Forces for the states of Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerias and Espírito Santo.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, in Rio de Janeiro, and Brian Ellsworth, in São Paulo; Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle, in Brasília; and Alexandre Caverni)