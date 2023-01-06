Former President Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) held a motorcade this Friday (6.jan.2023) in the center of São Paulo (SP) against the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Demonstrators honked their horns, displayed Brazilian flags and shouted: “Thief squid, your place is in prison”, “out of communism” and “our flag will never be red”.

There was also a conversation with supporters of Lula. The act took place on Avenida General Olímpio da Silveira, on the corner of Rua Tupi, and lasted about 18 minutes. The PM (Military Police) and the CET (Traffic Engineering Company) monitored the motorcade.

Watch (3min51s):

Bolsonaro supporters have held protests since the end of the 2nd round, dissatisfied with the result of the polls, on October 30. Truck drivers interdicted and blocked federal highways across the country.

In Brasília, Bolsonarists set up camp in Praça dos Cristais, located in the Urban Military Sector, in front of the Army Headquarters. During the act on November 20, 2022, they asked for military intervention.

After Bolsonaro’s trip to the United States on December 30, the camp was emptied. Even with Lula’s inauguration, supporters of the former chief executive remained in front of the HQ and awaited the Army’s order to leave the place.