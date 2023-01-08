The Bolsonaristas camp near the Army Headquarters was expanded a week after taking office Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic, held on January 1, 2023.

Dozens of buses, hundreds of cars and hundreds of people are crowding in the region, 7.9 km from the Square of the Three Powerswhere the Congress, the Federal Supreme Court and the Planalto Palace are located.

Watch video (27s):

THE Power360 visited the site this Sunday morning (8.jan.2022) and saw dozens of tents of protesters against the current government. They ask for federal intervention and echo slogans against Lula.



Power360 Buses parked along the Eixo Monumental for an anti-Lula act, on January 8, 2022

The Lula government expected a reduction in the circulation of these demonstrators, in the expectation that the encampments would naturally disappear.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, released the use of the National Force in Brasília to avoid demonstrations on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

Bolsonaristas continue to enter the Barracks area on foot without restriction. Until this Sunday morning, the Power360 observed the arrival of dozens of demonstrators with Brazilian flags, green and yellow clothes and supplies for the camp.

The security forces of the federal government and the Federal District identified the arrival of around 80 buses and trucks in Brasília over the weekend.

To prevent vehicles from entering the Headquarters, the Army placed buses at both ends of the avenue that crosses the Urban Military Sector, from the Monumental Axis, to the EPAA radial road (Road Park Supply and Storage).

There are few soldiers in the region. On Saturday, protesters’ vehicles were able to pass freely along the avenue. By the morning of this Sunday, there were restrictions on vehicles.

The atmosphere in the place was calm. Bolsonaristas sent audios and shared videos on social networks, such as Tik Tok and Instagram.

Earlier, in your twitter profilethe Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said he expected “Let the law prevail” It is not “no crimes” in the protests in Brasilia (DF). Bolsonarists are expected to demonstrate against the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Yesterday I spoke with governors, including those who are not from our political field. We want the LAW to prevail and there to be no crime. I am in Brasilia, I hope that violent acts do not occur and that the police do not need to act”wrote Dino on his Twitter profile. “’Capture of Power’ may only occur in 2026, in a new election”completed.