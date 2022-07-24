Bebel Gilberto danced under the national flag at a concert in San Francisco, in the United States

Bolsonaro politicians used social media this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) to criticize singer Bebel Gilberto for stepping on the Brazilian flag while singing the song “Bananeira”. The singer performed at a show in San Francisco, California, United States.

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) said it will draft a bill proposing to punish attitudes like this, including imprisonment without bail.

Daughter of composer João Gilberto and niece of Chico Buarque stomps and samba over the Brazilian flag. We are going to propose a DRAFT LAW to penalize with imprisonment without bail or criminal liability the act of burning, damaging, modifying or attacking national symbols. pic.twitter.com/QnevCyGrvZ — Carla Zambelli (@CarlaZambelli38) July 23, 2022

“Sorry, I shouldn’t do this, but…”says Bebel while dancing on the flag and before starting to sing.

Former special secretary of Culture Mário Frias was one of those who published the video. “Someone who does not have love for their own country and rejects the greatest symbol of patriotism of a nation, is not worthy to call themselves Brazilian”said in an excerpt of its publication.

the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that “For these and other reasons, 2022 will be decisive, for the good of Brazil”.

the federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) reposted the video and copied an excerpt from what Mário Frias said. “Bebel Gilberto, daughter of João Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque. Look what she did with the Brazilian Flag received from a spectator at a show in San Francisco.”

the state deputy Gil Diniz (PL-SP) was another bolsonarista to comment on the attitude. “The left outrages our national symbols”said in an excerpt of your post.