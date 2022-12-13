By Ueslei Marcelino and Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police in Brasília, on Monday night, after the arrest by the PF of an indigenous leader linked to the group and clashed with the security forces, who used rubber bullets and tear gas to drive away protesters armed with homemade bombs and who set fire to vehicles, in the biggest episode of post-election violence in the country.

The confrontation began with the attempted invasion of the PF headquarters building by Bolsonarists after José Acácio Serere Xavante was arrested accused of “involvement in anti-democratic protests” by order of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and spread to other parts of the city. central region of the federal capital.

Armed with sticks, stones, fireworks and even homemade bombs, protesters broke several cars and set fire to at least three of them in the vicinity of the PF building. CNN Brasil showed live footage of two burning buses in the vicinity, one hanging over the edge of an overpass.

The police, who responded with stun bombs, tear gas and rubber bullets, reinforced policing and isolated the immediate area of ​​the conflict, in the central region of Brasília, in order to control the situation.

The attempt to invade the PF building and the confrontations with the police took place on the day that the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, received diplomas from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the last formality before taking office in January 1st.

Policing at the hotel where Lula is staying was reinforced by tactical teams and the shock troops of the Military Police of the Federal District.

“President Lula’s safety is guaranteed,” said senator-elect Flávio Dino, appointed by Lula as Minister of Justice in the next government, in a tweet. He added that “the depredation and attempted invasion of the Federal Police building” in Brasília are unacceptable.

The current Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, said in a post on Twitter that the PF maintained “close contact” with the security forces of the DF since the beginning of the demonstrations, and added that the situation was “normalizing at the moment”.

The incident is reminiscent of the invasion of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, and also underscored security concerns for Lula’s inauguration.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the members of Lula’s transition team, criticized what he considered “such tolerance” of the Federal District police forces towards the demonstrators and appealed to Governor Ibaneis Rocha to take more tough in the face of threats “to the physical integrity of Lula and Alckmin”.

Randolfe added that he will submit a request to the STF for the indictment of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro for allegedly “distributing hot drinks” to Bolsonaristas who are occupying the Palácio da Alvorada.

UNCONFORMED

The Bolsonarists’ initiative to force entry into the Federal Police facilities took place after learning of the arrest of Serere Xavante by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The court informed, in a note, that the temporary arrest, for 10 days, was determined after a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) due to “evidence of the commission of crimes of threat, persecution and violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law”. ”.

“According to the PGR, Serere Xavante has been using his position as chief to enlist indigenous and non-indigenous people to commit crimes, by threatening aggression and persecution of the president-elect and ministers of the STF”, added the court.

The Federal Police confirmed in a note that the temporary arrest warrant was fulfilled on Monday night and that the prisoner was sent to the headquarters of the Federal Police. “The prisoner is accompanied by lawyers and all the formalities related to the arrest are being adopted in accordance with the legislation, safeguarding the physical and moral integrity of the detainee”, he said.

The PF added that “disturbances verified in the vicinity of the headquarters of the Federal Police are being contained with the support of other public security forces in the Federal District.”

Many Bolsonaro supporters, still unhappy with the election result, have gathered in front of general headquarters and also gathered in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president’s official residence, in defense of a “federal intervention” – which would be a military coup , since there is no legal provision for this – to prevent Lula from taking office.

The protests initially took place with federal road blocks, which, however, were undone after the application of fines and determination by Moraes, from the Supreme Court, for the security forces to act. Some clashes and violent incidents were recorded, but without seriousness.

Bolsonaro, who never explicitly acknowledged defeat for Lula despite having authorized his government to carry out the transition, remained virtually reclusive and silent for more than a month after the elections.

Last Friday, however, he said in his first appearance to supporters after a long period that Brazil is at a “crossroads”, and that it is they, Bolsonaristas, who decide where the Armed Forces go, urging them to “ do the right thing”.

Appointed by Lula to be the future Minister of Defense, José Múcio said on Friday in an interview with Globonews that, with his appearance to supporters that day, Bolsonaro had put “the digital” in encouraging anti-democratic acts.

(Additional reporting by Carolina Pulice, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Pedro Fonseca and Flávia Marreiro);