President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrate this Monday (25.Apr.2022) the purchase of Twitter by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk. The billionaire will acquire the big tech for $44 billion.

On more than one occasion, Musk has claimed that the social network is not fulfilling its potential as a “freedom of expression platform”. Last month, the businessman made a poll questioning the matter. In criticism of the social network, he said that “Freedom of expression is essential for a functioning democracy”.

Earlier, Bolsonaro shared a post about freedom of expression made by Musk on Monday. “I hope even my worst critics will stay on Twitter, because that’s what free speech is all about,” wrote Musk, in the post retweeted by the chief executive.

US Republican congressmen also cheered the purchase and urged Musk to reinstate the profile by Donald Trump. The former president was permanently blocked on the social network in January last year. in a statement disclosed At the time, Twitter justified the decision by “risk of incitement to violence”.

THE Power 360 list below the main posts on the subject: