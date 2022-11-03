Presidential supporters applauded and set off fireworks in blocking roads against Lula’s victory

President’s Supporters Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated on Tuesday (2.Nov.2022) a fake news that talked about an alleged arrest in flagrante delicto of the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Alexandre de Moraes.

After a protester reads the fake news in a roadblock against the victory in Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), the supporters dressed in green and yellow clapped and shouted in celebration.

[shortocode-newsletter]

In the background of the video, it is possible to hear the sounds of fireworks and someone calling Moraes “tramp”.

“He’s already falling. The problem with Brazilian justice is that it is slow, but the arrest in flagrante delicto of Minister Alexandre de Moraes has already been decreed”says the bolsonarista who spread the disinformation.

Watch (2min27sec):