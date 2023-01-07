Protesters supporting former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro caused confusion in traffic around Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, on Friday night. In recordings on social networks, protesters who defend anti-democratic agendas say they would “close the airport”.

Videos circulating on social media and channels of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) show demonstrators with Brazilian flags blocking the flow of vehicles in the region.

🚨 ATTENTION: Military Police are starting to arrive to block Bolsonarista blockade on the highway that connects to Congonhas airport. Protest is against President Lula. pic.twitter.com/p25EauDOzz — Opinatorio (@Opinatorio_) January 7, 2023

Extremists have called for a series of demonstrations over the weekend to protest Lula’s inauguration. Among the actions, they talk about interrupting the distribution of fuels, “invading” the National Congress, in Brasília, and closing highways.

In WhatsApp and Telegram groups, Bolsonaristas organize caravans to take protesters to Brasilia.

Supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, defeated in the October elections, have been in front of the Army Headquarters in Brasília and other Force units across the country for more than two months. They asked for the Armed Forces to intervene to prevent Lula from taking office, which did not happen. The movement was reduced considerably in the last few days after the PT took over the Presidency.