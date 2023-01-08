(Reuters) – Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) managed to break through the blockade set up by security forces and military police and invaded the Esplanada dos Ministérios, according to videos obtained by Reuters from Bolsonarist groups.

Images also show protesters going up the ramp of the National Congress, according to videos also broadcast on television channels.

+ Dino says he hopes that the police do not need to act in new Bolsonarist acts

Bolsonaro supporters have been camped for weeks in front of the Army Headquarters, in an anti-democratic mobilization against the result of the October elections that elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as President of the Republic.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

The post Bolsonaristas break blockade and invade Esplanada area appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Bolsonaristas #break #blockade #invade #Esplanada #area