By Adriano Machado, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed, this Sunday, the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress in Brasília, taking President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to decree a federal intervention in the public safety of the Federal District.

In an echo of the invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, Bolsonaristas from a movement calling for a coup against Lula broke glass in the Planalto Palace, testified to Reuters, and went up to at least the third floor , in the anteroom of the presidential office.

Dressed in yellow green, the invaders threw ceremonial chairs out of windows into the reflecting pool, and artwork was knocked over and cut, cabinets invaded and furniture smashed. On the third floor, the invaders broke a glass table where gifts received by presidents from heads of state are kept, but would not have reached the presidential office.

In a video, the minister of the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat, Paulo Pimenta, showed the destruction in the Planalto. “It is a criminal, revolting thing that has been done here,” he said. In another video, he showed empty suitcases that held weapons from the Institutional Security Office (GSI). “Lethal and non-lethal weapons were stolen by criminals from inside the Planalto Palace”.

In Congress, demonstrators sat at the table of the president of the Chamber, showed images from TV. At the Supreme Court, they reached the plenary, where the trials take place, until they were removed by security, in scenes of unprecedented vandalism and violence in the capital since redemocratization.

“All the people who did this will be found and punished,” Lula said in a press statement, in which he said that the demonstrators were fascist-inspired and anti-democratic.

Since Lula’s victory, Bolsonarist groups have called for an illegal military intervention to prevent him from governing. Bolsonaro, who never fully acknowledged the PT’s victory and has since made encouraging gestures to the pro-coup, has been in Florida since December 30.

“This genocide not only provoked this, not only stimulated it, but, who knows, it is still stimulating it through social networks, from Miami”, said Lula, referring to the former president, who, in fact, is in the city of Orlando.

Bolsonaro was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos in Brasilia before posting on Twitter that he repudiated Lula’s accusations against him.

The former president, who has rarely spoken in public since losing the election, also said that peaceful demonstrations are part of democracy, but invading and damaging public buildings “is not the norm”.

Violence in Brasilia could amplify the legal risks Bolsonaro faces. It also poses a headache for US officials debating how to handle his stay in Florida. Prominent Democratic lawmakers have said the country can no longer grant Bolsonaro “refuge” in the country.

Bolsonaro family lawyer Frederick Wassef did not respond to a request for comment.

ANNOUNCED CRISIS

Lula was out of Brasília, on an agenda in the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, where he was originally going to speak about the damage caused by heavy rains in the region, when the invasions of the headquarters of the Powers in Brasília began.

From there, the president saw the crisis in Brasilia erupt, attracting immediate criticism to the security and intelligence forces of the Federal District, which were unable to prevent the attacks publicly articulated on Bolsonarist social networks in recent days and weeks.

Around 6:30 pm, about three hours after the first reports of the invasion, security forces finally retook the three buildings occupied by the protesters, according to TV footage.

Almost two hours later, police launched stun bombs to disperse the demonstrators. More than 300 people were arrested, according to the Civil Police of the Federal District.

When the situation was brought under control by the security forces, Lula went to Planalto by helicopter, accompanied by ministers, to carry out an inspection, informed the Presidency’s Communications Secretariat. He was also at the STF, and on Monday he will receive the state governors for a meeting.

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said that all the people who participated in the acts, which he called “terrorists”, will be arrested and face sentences that can exceed 20 years.

“The people who participated in these acts, wherever they are, will be arrested in the act,” said the minister at a press conference, who called the invasions and depredations “terrorism” and “coupism”.

“BRAZILIAN CAPITOL”

In addition to its own small contingents, the headquarters of the Three Powers are guarded by the security forces of the Federal District, where Brasília is located, under the command of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), a Bolsonaro ally who accommodated in the Security Secretariat of the DF Anderson Torres , who was until December Minister of Justice during the Bolsonarist administration.

In the midst of the crisis, Ibaneis told Reuters that he was deploying the entire security contingent to combat the invasions. Afterwards, he fired Torres, hours before Lula decreed federal intervention in the DF security forces, intensifying police action to regain control of public buildings.

Later, Ibaneis apologized to Lula and the presidents of Congress and the STF for the invasions.

While in the first hours of the crisis authorities of the Three Powers demanded a tough reaction from the public security forces, without greater effect, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, determined the immediate opening of a criminal investigation to hold those involved responsible.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked the STF to arrest the former DF secretary, who traveled to Orlando, in the United States, before the invasions. In an interview with the UOL portal, he said he was on vacation with his family and stated that he did not meet with Bolsonaro, who is in the same city.

“What is happening in Brasilia today is not a divergent opinion, but an attack on democracy”, wrote Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Institutional Relations, on Twitter, who said he was meeting with Dino and in contact with the commands of the Chamber and the Senate.

Dino has been one of the toughest voices against radical Bolsonarist movements. Some of them have been camped for weeks in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília –as well as in other cities–, a military perimeter area, asking for the reversal of Lula’s electoral victory.

Fearing a worsening of the situation, Dino had signed an ordinance on Saturday authorizing the use of the National Public Security Force against the groups.

The invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers comes two years and two days after supporters of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, attacked and invaded the Capitol of Washington, seat of the US Congress, in an attempt to prevent the certification of victory. Joe Biden’s election in 2020.

Bolsonaro, who spent months attacking electronic voting machines without evidence, has Trump as one of his political idols and the possibility of a “Brazilian Capitol” was discussed for months by political analysts and members of the opposition.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) said that he and his colleague Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) will propose a CPI to “determine the responsibilities for the most serious attack against democracy” in Brazil. “Just like it was on Capitol Hill. They will not pass,” he said on Twitter.

The invasions were widely condemned by several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who called the situation in Brazil “outrageous” and condemned what he said was an “attack on democracy”.

Petrobras sources told Reuters that the company has tightened security at refineries following security threats, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy has said fuel supplies and refinery operations are assured.

(Reporting by Adriano Machado, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasília; Letícia Fucuchima in São Paulo; Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Sabrina Valle in Houston. Editing by Alexandre Caverni, Pedro Fonseca and Flávia Marreiro)