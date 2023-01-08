By Adriano Machado, Ricardo Brito and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Radical supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court and the National Congress in Brasília on Sunday, prompting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to decree an intervention federal public safety in the Federal District.

In an echo of the invasion of the Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, Bolsonaristas from a movement calling for a coup against Lula broke glass in the Planalto Palace, testified to Reuters, and went up to at least the third floor, in the anteroom. of the presidential office.

Dressed in yellow green, the demonstrators sat at the mayor’s table, showed TV images. At the Supreme Court, they reached the plenary, where the trials take place, until they were removed by security, in scenes of unprecedented vandalism and violence in the capital since redemocratization.

“We think there was a lack of security. All the people who did this will be found and punished”, said Lula in a press statement, in which she said that the protesters are fascist-inspired and anti-democratic.

Since Lula’s victory, Bolsonarist groups have called for an illegal military intervention to prevent him from governing. Bolsonaro, who never fully recognized the PT’s victory and has since made encouraging gestures to the pro-coup, has been in Florida since December 30 and has not yet spoken out.

“This genocide not only provoked this, not only stimulated it, but, who knows, it is still stimulating it through social networks, from Miami”, said Lula, referring to the former president, who, in fact, is in the city of Orlando and not Miami.

“We are going to find out who paid for this”, continued the representative, and promised that he will also investigate and punish possible “omissions” in the federal government.

The three sites were retaken by security forces at the beginning of the night, and dozens of invaders were arrested, according to GloboNews.

Lula was away from Brasilia, on an agenda in the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, where he was originally going to speak about those affected by the heavy rains in the region.

From there, the president saw the crisis in Brasilia erupt, attracting immediate criticism to the security and intelligence forces, not only at the federal level, but also at the Federal District, who were unable to prevent the attacks publicly articulated on Bolsonarist social networks in recent days. and weeks.

In addition to its own small contingents, the headquarters of the Three Powers are guarded by the security forces of the Federal District, where Brasília is located, under the command of Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), a Bolsonaro ally who accommodated in the Security Secretariat of the DF Anderson Torres , who was until December Minister of Justice during the Bolsonarist administration.

In the midst of the crisis, Ibaneis told Reuters that he was deploying the entire security contingent to combat the invasions. Afterwards, he fired Torres, hours before Lula decreed federal intervention in the DF security forces, intensifying police action to regain control of public buildings.

While in the first hours of the crisis, authorities of the Three Powers demanded a tough reaction from the public security forces, without greater effect, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, determined the immediate opening of a criminal inquiry to hold those involved accountable.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to arrest the former DF secretary, who traveled to Orlando, in the United States, before the invasions. In an interview with the UOL portal, he said he was on vacation with his family and stated that he did not meet with Bolsonaro, who is in the same city.

“What is happening in Brasilia today is not a divergent opinion, but an attack on democracy”, wrote Alexandre Padilha, Minister of Institutional Relations, on Twitter, the first to speak for the new government, who informed that he was meeting with the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, and in contact with the commands of the Chamber and the Senate.

Dino has been one of the toughest voices against radical Bolsonarist movements. Some of them have been camped for weeks in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília –as well as in other cities–, a military perimeter area, asking for the reversal of Lula’s electoral victory.

Fearing a worsening situation, Dino signed an ordinance on Saturday authorizing the use of the National Public Security Force against the groups.

The invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers comes two years and two days after supporters of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump, attacked and invaded the Capitol of Washington, seat of the US Congress, in an attempt to prevent the certification of victory. Joe Biden’s election in 2020.

Bolsonaro, who spent months attacking electronic voting machines without evidence, has Trump as one of his political idols and the possibility of a “Brazilian Capitol” was discussed for months by political analysts and members of the opposition.

The invasions were widely condemned by several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who called the situation in Brazil “outrageous”.

