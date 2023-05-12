Gas station manager George Washington de Oliveira Sousa and former taxi driver Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues were convicted this Thursday, 11, for the attempted bomb attack at Brasília airport on December 24 last year.

George Washington was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison and Alan Diego was sentenced to five years and four months, both in a closed initial regime. They were already preventively arrested and will not be able to wait for the resources in freedom.

The conviction is for three crimes:

1) endanger the life, limb or property of another (both);

2) Cause fire in combustible or flammable (both);

3) Illegal possession of a firearm and explosive or incendiary device (George Washington only).

The decision was taken by Judge Osvaldo Tovani, from the 8th Criminal Court of Brasilia, who highlighted that the crime was premeditated.

“The accused met in the camp set up in front of the Army HQ, where they remained for a long period, and there is information that the explosive emulsions came from Pará, at the request of the accused George, in whose possession five explosive emulsions were seized”, he wrote.

The complaint by the Public Ministry of the Federal District (MPDFT) attributed George Washington with the assembly of the bomb and Alan Diego with the installation of the explosive in a fuel truck, loaded with aviation kerosene. The expertise pointed out that the artifact did not explode due to an assembly error.

The sentence states that, although the attack failed, the crime was ‘consummated’.

“Despite the fact that there was no detonation of the explosive charge and, consequently, the explosion, according to the expert, due to an assembly error, it is a consummated crime, which rules out the thesis of an impossible crime”, says another part of the decision . “The evidentiary body is safe for conviction.”

The judge also decided to keep them in preventive detention. He considered that the case demonstrates ‘concrete dangerousness’. “There is also the need to preserve public order”, he argued.

The investigation pointed out that they met in the camp set up by Bolsonarists in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília, where the attack would have been planned. The truck driver noticed the bomb and called the Military Police, who detonated the explosive.

The group’s objective, according to the MP, was to ’cause commotion’ in society to justify an intervention by the Armed Forces.

The third person involved in the case, Wellington Macedo de Souza, was not judged by the judge. This is because the process has been dismembered.