Truck driver investigated for undemocratic acts used profile to announce candidacy for deputy on August 6

The Telegram channel of the Bolsonarista truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Thunderwas blocked this Saturday (13.Aug.2022).

Zé Trovão had used the profile last Saturday (6.aug) to communicate that he has been approved as a candidate for federal deputy by Santa Catarina at the PL convention, the president’s party Jair Bolsonaro.

The truck driver, however, is prohibited from communicating on social media by court order.

In December, the Minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the revocation of Zé Trovão’s house arrest and imposed restrictions on the truck driver’s conduct, including the use of an electronic anklet.

At the time, the minister stated that, although he continued the attacks on the Supreme Court even while he was on the run, there was no justification for maintaining preventive detention.

Zé Trovão is investigated for articulating acts with anti-democratic agendas on September 7, 2021. He had his preventive detention decreed a few days before the demonstrations and was on the run in Mexico until October 26, when he surrendered to the Federal Police in Joinville (SC).



reproduction Canal de Zé Trovão was already suspended at least since 10 pm this Saturday (13.aug)

The channel had 12,725 subscribers when it was blocked by Telegram. It is unclear whether the messaging app reacted to a court decision to effect the suspension.