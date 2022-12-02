Judge also denied that the accused waits in freedom; MP from Paraná indicated political motivation for the case in Foz do Iguaçu

Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), decided that criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, accused of murdering municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda, should go to a popular jury for double-delinquent homicide. Here’s the full (95 KB) of the decision, published this Thursday (Dec.1, 2022).

The judge also denied the request of Guaranho’s defense to revoke the police officer’s preventive detention. Arguello even granted house arrest to the police officer on August 12, but revoked it 2 days later. The Criminal Police Department of Paraná had informed that it could not guarantee Guaranho’s safety in the prison, which was refuted by the Secretariat of Public Security of Paraná afterwards.

In this Thursday’s decision, Arguello considered that the various shots fired by Guaranho at Marcelo Arruda’s birthday party, on July 10, indicate the “agent’s audacity and disregard for the lives of secondary victims, showing particular disregard for the good of life🇧🇷

🇧🇷As if this were not enough, it is important to highlight the particular condemnation of crimes committed by public agents and which are instrumentalized by the use of a functional weapon.“, said the judge in the decision.

The MP-PR (Paraná Public Prosecutor’s Office) considered that the act was motivated by political-party divergence in a complaint filed on July 20, 10 days after the incident, when it also accused Guaranho of doubly qualified homicide.

O Power360 tried to contact the defense of the accused, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

UNDERSTAND

Marcelo Arruda was killed on July 10 after being shot by Guaranho during his PT-themed birthday party in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

The police ruled out that Arruda and Guaranho already knew each other, based on the testimonies of witnesses. According to the investigations, the criminal police fired 4 shots, and at least 2 hit Arruda. The victim fired 10 shots, and at least 4 hit the officer.

The criminal police officer found out about the party before going to the scene. He had access to footage from the club’s cameras where the event was being held.

The first time, Guaranho was in a car, accompanied by his wife and son, with the intention of “to tease”, according to the police. The sound of the vehicle played a song that made reference to Bolsonaro.

When parking the car, Guaranho and Arruda start a discussion about “Ideology and Political Thoughts”, according to the head of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello. The victim then throws dirt and pebbles that were in a construction site, which end up hitting the police officer and his family.

Guaranho’s wife asks to leave and the policeman then leaves the place. After they leave, Arruda goes to his car and takes his gun. Other people who were at the party ask the club’s doorman to close the venue’s gate.

Moments later, Guaranho returns alone by car to the party and opens the gate himself, according to the police. According to testimony from the police officer’s wife, he would have said that he felt offended and humiliated by the fact that his family had been hit by boulders.

“People noticed the return of the vehicle and ran inside to warn the victim”, said the delegate. “From the images, the victim carries the gun and puts it on his waist at the moment he is warned”.

“The victim takes the gun in his hand and starts to leave the back of the salon towards the door where the author’s car is. He [Guaranho] sees the guard and draws the gun. The victim’s wife steps in the middle and asks to lower the gun.”

Guaranho and Arruda shouted at each of them to lower their weapons. The criminal police officer was the 1st to shoot.

The police chief said there are no elements that suggest that Guaranho premeditated the murder. “It is difficult to say that he premeditated. The 1st time he goes to the place he goes to provoke and talk about his ideology. It was not intended to fire. When he returns, it seems to me more driven by impulse than something premeditated.”

According to testimonies, the criminal police officer had consumed alcohol before going to the party. He was at a barbecue. “Reports say he was very upset”, declared the delegate. The report on the amount of alcohol he would have ingested has not yet been completed.

Arruda would also have consumed alcoholic beverages during his party, but according to testimonies he was not in a state of drunkenness. The IML (Legal Medical Institute) carried out a toxicological examination on the victim’s body, and the result should come out in August, according to the delegate.

17 people were heard, including witnesses who were at the scene of the crime and family members of the victim and the criminal police officer. Security camera footage was also analyzed.