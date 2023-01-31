Online petition for governor’s approval had 41,000 signatures; project was approved at Alesp in December

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), sanctioned this Tuesday (31.jan.2023) the law of access to medical cannabis in the SUS (Public Health System) of the State. THE projectauthored by Deputy Gaius France (PSB), had the support of more than 41,000 people through an online petition.

The text was approved at Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) on December 21, 2022. The measure institutes the free supply of cannabidiol-based plant-derived medicines and will benefit autistic, schizophrenic patients and patients with rare diseases such as Parkinson’s and other pathologies.

“The substance is one of more than 50 active substances in the plant and does not have a psychotropic effect (it does not “get you high”, that is, it does not cause changes in perception in smokers). Basically, by entering the bloodstream and reaching the brain, it “calms down” the excessive chemical and electrical activity of the organ.says the text of the project.

The import of medicinal products made from the plant was released in 2015 by the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), but the drugs are still inaccessible to a large part of the population because of the high cost. The average value of these medications per month ranges from R$ 1,500 to R$ 2,000.

The measure also aims to reduce the bureaucracy of free access to medicines, which was already done through court decisions. Between 2015 and 2019, the number of lawsuits forcing the State of São Paulo to provide cannabis-derived medicines and products grew by almost 18 times (1,750%).

To obtain cannabidiol-based medicines, in association with other cannabinoid substances, patients must be registered with the State Department of Health.

In an interview with Power360Caio França said he was very satisfied with the governor’s sanction and hopes that the positive results of the measure will soon be reflected in the public system.

“I am hopeful that, with the sanction, the project can produce the effects, both from the point of view of democratizing access to medicines, and the training of health professionals in the subject”said.

The deputy believes that Alesp’s pioneering spirit will inspire other states to grant access to cannabidiol-based medicines.

“I have no doubt that everything that happens in São Paulo has a huge weight, not only to advance in other states, but also to advance in the National Congress”declared

França also highlighted the importance of regulating the issue to encourage more research on the development of new cannabidiol-based drugs.

“The project also has this forecast, including myself dedicating part of my tax amendments in this sense. The more research, the more certainty of advances”he concluded.

As he is an ally of Bolsonaro, who is critical of the legalization of marijuana, there was an expectation of resistance on the part of the governor in sanctioning the law. In this regard, France stated that “him [Tarcísio] It was very sensitive from the beginning.”.