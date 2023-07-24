Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 17:26 Share

Mother of 16-year-old Matheus Alencar de Moraes, gold medalist at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad, lawyer Marcele Alencar took to social media to criticize the political use made in a publication by Senator Eduardo Girão (Novo), ally of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), about the achievement of the teenager.

On July 13th, Matheus became the first person from Ceará to win a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the most traditional of its kind in the world. The competition took place in Japan.

The news was shared by Girão on Instagram. The senator, however, cut off part of the teenager’s shirt, which had the faces of big names in Brazilian Popular Music (MPB), such as Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil. The situation led Marcele to protest in the comments of the photo. The lawyer also said she was bothered by statements by followers of the parliamentarian from Ceará who mistakenly associated the teenager with civic-military schools, claimed that the boy “certainly is not a follower of the left-wing booklet” and echoed the misleading thesis of fraud at the polls.

“I inform those who follow the illustrious senator that this child prodigy was very well educated socially and politically and, therefore, would never support a militarized, theocratic and anti-science government. I’m sorry to see such happy news being used here and also mistakenly politicized by followers,” she wrote. At the time of publication of this article, her mother’s comment had more than 10,000 likes, more than double the senator’s publication.

Matheus is a scholarship student at Colégio Farias Brito, in Fortaleza. In addition, even though he was not obliged, the teenager was willing to vote for the first time in 2022. And his vote is no secret to anyone: he pressed 13 for Lula. On his own initiative, he separated the shirt with the faces of MPB idols for the event’s awards.

“Senator Eduardo cut it and put his logo there. So he deleted the tribute my son wanted to do. I believe that this happened because most of these names have a history of supporting President Lula, on the left and the most progressive ideas”, explains the mother. wanted by EstadãoGirão did not comment.

Matheus has a winning record. He has won three gold medals at regional Olympics in Ceará and twice at the national level.