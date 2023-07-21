Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2023 – 20:26 Share

Senator Alan Rick (União Brasil-AC) harassed an attendant from the airline Latam at Brasília airport after missing a flight to Rio Branco. Video footage shows the enraged lawmaker. He bangs on the counter and yells at the employee after being told he couldn’t board until the next day. ‘Damn it, you gotta respect me, boy’, roared Alan Rick.

O video with Alan Rick’s attack of rage has now started to circulate on the networks. According to the advisory of the politician, the conflict occurred at the beginning of last year. He was waiting for the flight, but the airline would have changed the boarding gate, which made him miss the time.

In the recording, the senator claims he did not hear the warning. Annoyed, he slams his hands on the counter. ‘It’s here, 24, it’s here on my ticket, 24! You have to put me on the flight,’ he demands.

When the official claims that it is impossible and that he would have to wait until the next day, the senator is filled with fury. “In your fucking hand, you gotta respect me, boy.”

Alan Rick was elected senator in the 2022 elections, after two consecutive terms as a federal deputy in Acre. In addition, he is a journalist, TV presenter, evangelical pastor at Igreja Batista do Bosque and works to become a candidate for state government in the 2026 elections.

The parliamentarian was one of the senators who signed the request for impeachment against the minister of the Federal Supreme Court Luís Roberto Barroso, after the minister said “we defeated Bolsonarism” in a congress. In addition to him, the only other parliamentarians from Acre to sign the document were Senator Márcio Bittar and Federal Deputy Ulysses Araújo.

At the beginning of the year, Rick even had his social media accounts blocked for allegedly supporting the January 8 coup acts. Minister Alexandre de Moraes only released access again after an appeal by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Even so, he imposed a daily fine of R$10,000, to be eventually deducted from the parliamentarian’s salary, in case of sharing misinformation about the electoral system.

WITH THE WORD, SENATOR ALAN RICK

In a note sent to Estadãothe senator apologizes for losing control in the ‘unfortunate episode’, but also criticizes what he called the ‘terrible service’ of the airlines.

Regarding the video circulating this Thursday, the 20th, I clarify that it is a clipping of a regrettable episode that occurred at the beginning of last year. I was waiting for my flight time in Brasilia and the company. airline changed the boarding gate several times. I had to run all over the airport to try to board. When I arrived, the guy informed me that he could no longer board and at that moment, he did not pay due attention to the situation. I had important and unavoidable agendas.

Human that I am, I admit I was nervous and rude. I made a mistake, I apologized and I reiterate my apology for the error.

I remember that we have literally “fighted” with airlines because of the terrible service offered to Acreans. I have already held several meetings with Gol, Latam and also with Azul Linhas Aéreas to better serve Acre citizens.

We’ve missed flights because of the airlines, we’ve suffered delays that disrupt people’s lives and work.

Unfortunately, in politics, there are opponents who play fair and those who play dirty. This game of trying to tarnish the image of others is not mine. But as my mother, Dona Gorete, says: ‘Evil destroys itself.

WITH THE WORD, LATAM

The report of Estadão contacted the Latam Airline, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space is open for your manifestation.