SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Protests promoted by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro continued on Wednesday afternoon in the states that were the initial focus of the movement against the result of Sunday’s election, according to data from the Federal Highway Police.

The number of roadblocks or interdiction points across the country totaled 146 in 17 states around 4:40 pm, practically the same as at the beginning of the day. On Monday, more than 20 states recorded hundreds of roadblocks or acts.

The protesters’ movement continued despite Monday’s order from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to clear roads, which is causing damage to various sectors of the economy.

On the occasion, the STF cited the omission and inertia of the road authorities to disperse the protesters and predicted, eventually, the removal of the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques, and the arrest in flagrante for the crime of disobedience “if applicable”. This Wednesday, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) made an urgent request to open an investigation against Vasques.

Santa Catarina, an important stronghold of Bolsonarism, continued with 34 points of interdiction or road blocks, one less than at the beginning of the day. Mato Grosso had 31 interdictions, one more than at the beginning of the day; and Paraná had 21, also an additional point compared to the beginning of this Wednesday, according to PRF data.

Other states with significant numbers of demonstrations on the highways at the end of this afternoon were Pará, with 13 interdictions (3 less); and Rondônia, with 12 (one more). São Paulo had 2 interdiction points (one drop).

Rio de Janeiro still did not record incidents on highways according to the PRF, but the capital was the scene of a large demonstration of Bolsonaristas in front of the headquarters of the Eastern Military Command (CML), in the center of the city.

The protesters carried banners against the STF and demanded military intervention in the country. The movement rejects the result of Sunday’s election, which was recognized by multiple international bodies and countries, including the United States.

This Wednesday, the White House said it is happy to see Bolsonaro recognize the election result. Bolsonaro did not explicitly acknowledge defeat for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and said only late on Tuesday that he would continue to uphold the Constitution.

Faced with the difficulty in logistics, the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) took measures to ensure the distribution of fuel in the country in the face of what it called a “possible risk” in supply.

Among the measures taken by the ANP are the suspension of minimum stock obligations by distributors and the release of cooking gas resellers to sell the product in cylinders of other brands.

The PRF reported that 1,992 fines were imposed between Monday and Wednesday against people who are participating in the country’s roadblocks, totaling 18 million reais in fines, according to press information. Earlier, the Ministry of Justice had reported 912 fines totaling 5.5 million reais as of Tuesday.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr., with additional reporting by Ana Mano and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)