SAO PAULO (Reuters) – All road blocks resulting from protests by Bolsonarista protesters unhappy with the outcome of the presidential election were undone, and there were only 24 points of partial ban on the flow of vehicles on the country’s roads, reported the Federal Highway Police (Federal Highway Police). PRF) on Thursday night.

The points of coup-type demonstrations progressively retreated throughout the day, after President Jair Bolsonaro made a statement on Wednesday night calling for the unblocking of highways, despite claiming that other protests against the election result are “of the democratic game”. .

Bolsonaro waited three days to make the request while the country had to deal with hundreds of interdiction points organized by bolsonaristas after the confirmation of the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Sunday’s election.

Bolsonaro did not textually recognize his electoral defeat to Lula and made his first pronouncement on the election 44 hours after the definition of the PT’s election for a third term in the Presidency of the Republic.

Despite Bolsonaro’s stance, who said that his supporters’ coup-like movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice with the way in which the electoral process took place, the government transition work began this Thursday.

The state of Mato Grosso, one of the main focuses of the movement that defends a military coup to prevent Lula from taking office, had one of the highest number of points of partial road closure, with 7, on Thursday night, according to PRF data. .

The other states with interdictions were Amazonas (2), Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Pará (6) and Rondônia (8). At the height of the protests, more than 320 simultaneous blockades and interdictions were registered in 26 states by the PRF.

In an order this Thursday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave 48 hours for the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasquez, to present a detailed report of all the fines imposed by the body, identifying the vehicles and persons charged.

The decision was taken as part of the action that had asked the STF to clear all federal highways taken by Bolsonaro supporters.

Until the day before, according to press information, the volume of assessments totaled 1,992, with a value of 18 million reais in fines.

In addition to the coup acts on the roads, Bolsonaro supporters went on Wednesday, the Day of the Dead, to the doors of Army units in cities such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to ask for intervention by the Armed Forces, which is illegal.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr., with additional reporting by Ricardo Brito and Carolina Pulice)