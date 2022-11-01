By Eduardo Simões and Andre Romani and Leonardo Benassatto

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro unhappy with the election result continued to interdict more than 200 points of federal highways in 20 states on Tuesday night, despite a court decision ordering the immediate unblocking of roads by the police and statement by the president defending the population’s right to come and go.

The protests, which already cause occasional supply problems, began while Bolsonaro remained for more than 44 hours without recognizing the electoral results that gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) a third term in the presidency on Sunday.

Bolsonaro only commented on the election results late this Tuesday afternoon, when he said that he would continue to “fulfill all the commandments of our Constitution” and that the demonstrations should respect the “right to come and go”. While the president did not speak, his silence was interpreted by some supporters as part of a process that would supposedly allow military intervention.

“We cannot accept being ruled by a thief. We won’t accept it, even if he (Bolsonaro) says it’s for us to calm down, so we don’t react, we will react because we don’t accept Lula’s government”, said protester Karina Laurinda, 34 years old, who participated in a protest in Guarulhos.

Bolsonaro’s pronouncement was not exactly about cooling off tempers, despite having defended everyone’s right to come and go.

“The current popular movements are the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice in the way the electoral process took place”, the president insisted on highlighting. Although he added: “Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of patrimony and restriction of the right to come and go”.

Before the president’s pronouncement, there was an expectation among the protesters that Bolsonaro would give them some kind of guidance.

“We are waiting for a response from our president, and the feeling today in Brazil is that these elections were rigged,” said a truck driver stopped on the Rio-Magé highway.

REINFORCEMENT

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered the immediate unblocking of roads by both the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the state military police, which led governors to activate their security forces. The PRF also asked for the reinforcement of the Federal Police and the National Force to deal with roadblocks.

In São Paulo, following an order from Governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), the Military Police began to unblock state roads.

One of the first protests dissolved was on the highway leading to Guarulhos airport, the largest in Brazil, where the blockade on Monday night led to the cancellation of 25 flights, according to the concessionaire that manages the airport.

The governor of São Paulo criticized the contestation of the polls. “The elections are over, we live in a democratic country, São Paulo respects the results of the polls and no demonstration will make Brazil’s democracy go backwards,” said the toucan, who supported Bolsonaro in the second round. “To the winners, the mandate, to the losers, the recognition of defeat,” he continued.

Also on Tuesday, other governors who supported Bolsonaro, such as Romeu Zema (Novo) from Minas Gerais and Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), from the Federal District, said on Twitter that they had authorized security forces to clear the roads in their states.

In Santa Catarina, the state most impacted by blockades and interdictions on federal highways, Governor Carlos Moisés (Republicans) wrote on the social network that “all legal and necessary means will be used to guarantee the safety of people and the free transit of people and vehicles. ”.

According to data from the Federal Highway Police, there were 213 points of blockage or interdiction on roads in 20 states around 6:30 pm. The number represented a slight decrease in relation to the balance at 2:30 pm, which had indicated 230 points of blockage or interdiction on roads in 21 states and the Federal District.

The most affected states were Santa Catarina, Mato Grosso and Pará. Only Amapá, Alagoas, Distrito Federal, Ceará, Paraíba, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe did not register protests on federal highways.

The PRF said that 392 demonstrations had been undone and that 438 assessments were made regarding the obstruction of federal highways.

The blockades were beginning to cause shortages in supermarkets, according to the Brazilian Supermarkets Association (Abras), as well as production problems in the vehicle sector.

In addition, some slaughterhouses should stop slaughtering from Wednesday if the demonstrations continue, according to a source familiar with the matter.

MORAES

On Monday night, Moraes ordered police forces to take all necessary measures to clear highways blocked by protests that were “undemocratic”.

In the decision, he cited videos that showed the “passivity” of the PRF and also determined that the director-general of the institution, Silvinei Vasques, immediately adopt all necessary measures to clear the roads, under penalty of a fine of 100 thousand reais in person. , in addition to providing, “if applicable” for the removal of the director from his duties and arrest in flagrante delicto for the crime of disobedience.

This Tuesday, in another decision, Moraes said that the Military Police of the States have the power to clear the roads, even those that are under federal responsibility, and ordered that the State Governors and the General Commanders of the Military Police be notified.

By early afternoon, the minister’s determination had been endorsed by 9 of the 11 ministers of the Federal Supreme Court.

The PT has demanded that the Bolsonaro government solve the crisis by blocking truckers. Lula has not commented on the case so far.

(Additional reporting by Ana Mano, Gabriel Araújo, Brian Ellsworth, Peter Frontini and Fernando Cardoso, in São Paulo, and Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello, in Brasília, edited by Alexandre Caverni, Flávia Marreiro and Pedro Fonseca)