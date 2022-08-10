According to a survey by FGV Dapp, the letter reached a group allied with Bolsonaro, which reacted with irony to its potential reach.

The pro-democracy letters signed by businessmen and other members of civil society resulted in an increase in interactions in the group aligned with the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on social networks. According to a study by FGV Dapp (Public Policy Analysis Directorate of Fundação Getúlio Vargas), the right represented 45.93% of the profiles that entered into debates about the elections on Twitter, against 42.06% of the left, in publications on 25 December. July to August 2nd.

Groups that support Bolsonaro mocked the manifestos and called for the September 7 act as an example of commitment to democracy. referred to the text of fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and the manifesto organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo), which has already received more than 750 thousand signatures.

One tweet that yielded good interactions (likes, retweets and comments) in Bolsonaro’s engagement bubble was an irony of the president saying that he signed one of the letters. The group also reflected on the government’s achievements, such as the reduction in fuel prices, the control of inflation and the reduction in unemployment.

According to monitoring by FGV Dapp, Bolsonaristas followed criticized the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), recalling allegations of corruption and accusing PT of lying when saying that he is responsible for transposing the São Francisco River. Lula and Bolsonaro vie for political gain from the works on the site.

The PL’s party conventions were also mentioned a lot by allies of the president, with emphasis on praise for the stance of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro at the event that made Bolsonaro’s candidacy official. In this ocasion. Michelle agreed to speak. The goal was to attract a female audience – where Bolsonaro is less attractive.