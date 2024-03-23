Júlia Zanatta (PL-SC) took legal action after the PT president criticized her for taking a photo with a gun

The federal deputy Julia Zanatta (PL-SC) lost the lawsuit for moral damages that it filed against the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann. Zanatta asked for R$50,000 in compensation for reaction from Gleisi to a publication by the PL congresswoman on X (formerly Twitter). At the postthe deputy held a rifle and wore a t-shirt with the words “come and take it” with a hand with 4 fingers – in reference to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – shot by 3 shots.

At the time, the president of the Workers' Party responded to the publication saying that the deputy had a “Nazi behavior” and stated that society should not “fence off” with “who insists on inciting violence and sowing hatred”.

The juiz of the 2nd Special Civil Court of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina, Marcelo Carlin, responsible for the case, considered Zannatta's request unfounded and stated that Gleisi did not exceed the limits of freedom of expression. “Especially because he did not publish fake news, but rather, carried out severe political criticism aimed at the author, without using the orientations/interests/attributes of her private life”justified the judge.

In the decision, the magistrate also insinuated that Zanatta was a fascist. “One of the most worrying characteristics of fascism is, precisely, that it promotes a culture of violence against opponents, who are elevated to the status of internal enemies, are demonized, dehumanized, intimidated and silenced”says the text.

In a publication in X, the PL congresswoman stated who will appeal the decision.