Chains on Telegram inform roadblocks and ask for donations to bring water and food to truckers

Bolsonarista groups on Telegram have guided protesters against the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula Silva (PT) to remain on the streets after the president’s speech recognizing the result Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday (1.Nov.2022).

In a video released in one of the groups before the pronouncement, a man dressed in a yellow shirt and military coat says he has information “straight from the barracks” on the content of the declaration. “Bolsonaro will say that he is not in favor of our protests because if he does, he could be arrested. So we have to stay on the street for 72 hours anyway”instructs the protester.

Chains of messages from the Bolsonarista militancy inform the points of blockade and interdiction of highways in the States and ask for donations via pix to bring water and food to truck drivers.

One of the messages sent to the groups suggests that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), would have ordered the shutdown of internet servers to the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) from 10 pm this Tuesday (Nov. “prevent the largest demonstration in the history of Brazil from being coordinated”. The information is not true.

The groups also instruct protesters not to make direct mentions of Bolsonaro, including the use of images and electoral number 22, so as not to link him to the movement and risk criminal charges.

After 44 hours of silence, the president made a brief speech on Tuesday (Nov. where he thanked the more than 58 million votes received and called for peaceful demonstrations. According to him, the acts must be “Left Methods” citing the “destruction of patrimony and restriction of the right to come and go”. Bolsonaro made no mention of Lula or congratulated him on the result.

Understand

Since the early hours of Monday (31.Oct.2022), Bolsonaro supporters have been blocking federal highways in protest of the election result, which had Lula as the winner of the dispute. At least 230 stretches of highway were closed.

This Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), the Minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Alexandre de Moraes authorized that governors call corporations to clear the highways. The magistrate also authorized a fine and imprisonment in the act for those responsible for the obstructions.

The governors of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Maranhão called the Military Police States to clear the highways.

In his 1st speech after the election results, Bolsonaro asked supporters not to demonstrate against Lula with the “Left Methods”like the “restriction to come and go”.

“Peaceful movements will always be welcome, but our methods cannot be those of the left, which have always harmed the population, such as invasion of property, destruction of heritage and curtailment of the right to come and go”, said the president.

Bolsonaro assessed that the roadblocks across the country in protest of his defeat are “the result of indignation and a feeling of injustice at the way in which the electoral process took place”, but said it will continue “fulfilling all the commandments” of the Constitution while he remains in the Presidency.