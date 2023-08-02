Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 21:14 Share

Bolsonarist deputy Abilio Brunini (PL-MT) was scolded by the president of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of January 8, Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), after pointing the finger towards deputy Duarte Júnior (PSB- MA) in the session held this Tuesday, 1st. Maia stated that Abilio “shames the CPI” and asked the deputy to take the work of the collegiate seriously.

The discussion began after Duarte Júnior started questioning Saulo Moura da Cunha, former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin) who testified this Tuesday. Abilio Brunini, who is not a member of the CPMI, but is a constant presence at the meetings, started pointing the finger at the PSB deputy in order to appear on the video transmission.

Duarte Júnior stopped talking and asked Maia to take action regarding Brunini’s intervention. The chairman of the commission stated that the PL deputy does not usually play a role “befitting that of a parliamentarian” and that the commission “is not a place to play”.

“I ask that Your Excellency take this CPI seriously, take the work of all of us seriously. We cannot accept such a deal. For the love of God, you are being seen here all over Brazil. The deputy is speaking and Your Excellency with the finger pointing to appear in the video with the deputy’s head”, said Maia.

After being scolded by Maia, the PL deputy, who was behind Duarte Júnior, got up and moved to the chair next to the PSB parliamentarian. Duarte Júnior insisted that Abilio Brunini be removed from the commission, which was not accepted by the president of the CPMI. Maia raised the tone and called the actions of Bolsonaro’s ally “clown”. “I will demand that Your Excellency behave.”

“That is inadmissible. Your Excellency has repeatedly played a role here that is not consistent with the role of a parliamentarian, and Your Excellency is putting this CPI to shame. And, really, if Your Excellency continues with this kind of attitude, I will have to take action against Your Excellency, which is not my wish at all”, said the chairman of the commission.

Before proceeding with the questioning of the former director of Abin, Duarte Júnior said that Abilio Brunini “behaves like a kid” and said that his plenary colleague does not behave like a parliamentarian “elected by popular vote”. “In a school, a student who does this in the classroom goes to the office, is warned, is suspended,” he said.

Deputy accused of transphobia

In the last session of the CPMI on January 8 before the parliamentary recess, on July 11, Brunini was involved in another controversy when he allegedly uttered homophobic phrases against deputy Erika Hilton (PSOL-SP) at the collegiate meeting.

According to Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), the PL parliamentarian said that Erika Hilton was “offering services”, which was confirmed by Senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS). The two were sitting across from Bolsonaro’s ally. Arthur Maia asked the Legislative Police to investigate the accusation.