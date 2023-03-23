André Fernandes was excited when he criticized President Lula’s government; petistas criticized the “exaggeration”

the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) got excited on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) during a speech and broke the microphone in one of the Chamber’s tribunes. The episode took place while the congressman criticized the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the speech, the deputy referred to the crime news presented to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) by the Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinoagainst the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) for accusing the Maranhão politician of involvement with criminal factions.

“Anywhere, they go to the STF. What is this platform for? questioned Andre shouting. From the pictures you can see that the microphone was broken in half.

Watch (1min14s):

The place ended up isolated by the mayor. O Power360 got in touch with the Casa’s press office and requested a position on the cost of repairing the equipment, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

Politicians allied with Lula criticized the “overkill” of the deputy. the deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), who chaired the session, shared the moment on their social networks and stated that they will ask for André to be held accountable.

“Your Excellency does not have the right to slap or act in such a way as to harm any property of the House. I ask you to register my statement here against the gesture of the deputy who ended up violently pushing the microphone on the tribune, it will not be tolerated”, said the PT.