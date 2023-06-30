Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/29/2023 – 22:10

Share



Former taxi driver Alan Diego dos Santos, convicted of an attempted bomb attack in the vicinity of Brasília Airport at the end of last year, said he was at the coup camp in the federal capital because he had doubts about the source code of the electronic voting machines. However, he was unable to say what the source code is in testimony to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Anti-democratic Acts in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF) this Thursday, 29.

“You said more than once here that the protests were to get information about the source code. What is the source code?” asked district deputy Chico Vigilante (PT), president of the CPI. “That’s what I wanted to know,” Alan replied. Questioned again, he said: “It’s not for me to say what it is, because I’m not knowledgeable and I don’t know how to answer that question.”

Alan dos Santos said that Bolsonaristas camped at the Army Headquarters in Brasília created expectations about alleged fraud in electronic voting machines that would indicate the victory of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the presidential elections. “At the time, I saw people criticizing. (…) We thought that the Federal Supreme Court could not be afraid to reveal whether there was fraud or not, ”he said.

In his testimony, he blamed federal congressmen for having let social networks pass on false information about the source code of the electronic voting machines. “If it were not to have stimulated the population, why did they let social networks report on this code that made sure whether Bolsonaro had won or not or whether Bolsonaro had won or not?”, questioned the former taxi driver.

He also admitted that he took a dynamite to a truck loaded with kerosene that was near Brasília Airport. According to Alan, the making of the explosives was carried out by George Washington, a gas station manager also convicted of the attempted attack. He who was also heard by the CPI of the DF this Thursday.

George Washington was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison and Alan Diego was sentenced to five years and four months, both in closed initial regime. The two are imprisoned at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in Brasília.

Source code

The source code of a software is a set of text files containing all the instructions that must be executed, expressed in an ordered way in a programming language. These instructions determine what a computer program must do – what it must display and how it must behave.

According to the TSE, the electronic ballot box and all other electronic voting system programs contain their own source codes, which can be accessed by political parties and various other entities and authorities provided for in a resolution of the Electoral Court, in addition to investigators from the Public Security Test (TPS).























