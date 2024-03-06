Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/03/2024 – 21:54

The Bolsonarist deputy Caroline de Toni (PL-SC) assumed this Wednesday, 6th, the presidency of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber. There were 49 votes in favor and nine blank votes. The parliamentarian's inauguration in office represents a setback for the Lula government, which will have to live this year with an oppositionist in charge of the House's main collegiate body. The election of the deputy was, however, approved by PT deputies. The second woman to preside over the CCJ, she promised “balanced” management.

The Palácio do Planalto tried to prevent Caroline from taking over the CCJ. Behind the scenes, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and other Centrão leaders even assessed that the parliamentarian was too controversial to preside over the collegiate, but the PL maintained the nomination.

In public, however, PT members endorsed Caroline today. “If anyone is surprised that the PT bench is voting today for Caroline de Toni as president of this commission, this surprise should not occur. For us, respect for proportionality and political agreements is very important. Knowing that the PL has the largest bench in the Chamber and, therefore, the first request (in the committees), it is not up to us to interfere in the party's internal decision”, said deputy Rubens Pereira Jr (PT-MA), during the installation of the CCJ .

“Deputy, you will have all our respect”, said the government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), to Caroline. The new president of the CCJ is known in the Chamber for working to approve the so-called Statute of the Unborn, a bill that prohibits abortion in the country in any case. The proposal faces strong resistance from the left. Today, termination of pregnancy is permitted when the pregnancy poses a risk to the woman or is the result of rape and in cases where the fetus is anencephalic, that is, it does not have a brain.

Caroline also nodded. “You can be sure that I will face this institutional position with great responsibility, with management with transparency, balance, listening to all benches, as it should be, respecting the principle of proportionality that governs the entire internal regulations of the Chamber, which also it should be reflected in the commission’s agenda”, he stated.

After the PL chose controversial names to preside over the committees to which they are entitled in the Chamber, the government even instructed the acronyms of the allied base to withdraw their nominations and not be present, with the aim of postponing the installation. Lira and the party leaders, however, decided to maintain the opening of the collegiate work for today. For the Education Commission, the PL chose Bolsonaro deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

Commanding the main committees of the Chamber is a sign of political prestige and internal influence of the parties and parliamentarians chosen for these positions. Collegiate bodies analyze projects before they are voted on in the House plenary. At the CCJ, for example, all Constitutional Amendment Proposals (PECs) are passed.

União Brasil even tried to place deputy Arthur Maia (BA) in the CCJ, but backed down. Last year, the commission was chaired by the PT, with deputy Rui Falcão (SP). President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's party won command of the Chamber's main collegiate body in 2023 through an agreement made between the parties that supported Lira's reappointment as president of the House – only Novo and PSOL were left out.

Due to the agreement made between the acronyms, the PL gave up the CCJ in 2023, despite having the largest bench and, therefore, preference in the choice. The promise was that the opposition party would preside over the collegiate in another year, as well as the União and the MDB, in a kind of rotation.