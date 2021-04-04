President Bolsonaro greets military commanders at the Air Force base in Brasilia last January. Andressa Anholete

November 2014. A group of aspiring officers of the Brazilian Army crosses paths with Jair Bolsonaro in the gardens of the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras. They begin to chant: “Leader, leader, leader …”. He greets gratefully and improvises a few words before these dozens of young people in dress uniforms and peaked caps.

– ”We have to change this Brazil. Some will die on the way, but in 2018 I am willing, God willing, to try to take this country to the right! (…) Brazil is wonderful, we have everything. What is missing are politicians!

The military applauded enthusiastically, as shown in the video posted on YouTube by one of the sons of the current president.

When Bolsonaro spoke to the cadets, the fourth term of the left-wing Workers’ Party began. In the presidency, Dilma Rousseff, who entered history as the first president. But she was also a guerrilla who was tortured during the dictatorship and promoter of the Truth Commission. The corruption of the PT emerged. Operation Lava Jato had just been born.

That moment – the words, the audience, the stage – helps to understand the crisis that erupted by surprise this week between the president most akin to the military since Brazil regained democracy in 1985, and the leadership of the Armed Forces. On few occasions the extreme right is seen more at ease than in a barracks surrounded by uniformed men, but on Tuesday he unceremoniously dismissed the defense minister. In a domino effect, the next day the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force resigned in unison.

Another key is the warning issued by one of the resignations, General Edson Leal Pujol, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, four months ago: “We do not want to be part of the policy of the Government or Congress, much less that politics enter into our barracks ”. The open, unprecedented crisis triggered Google searches in Brazil for “what is a coup d’état”.

Bolsonaro, retired from the Army as captain 33 years ago, “is progressing more and more in his project of turning the armed forces into an instrument of Government. The first steps were taken in 2014, when he visited the military academy to start his pre-campaign ”, explains Professor Eduardo Heleno, from the Fluminense Federal University, (no relation to the minister-general with the same last name). This week’s spectacular crisis is the consequence of “the politicization of the military, a phenomenon promoted by Bolsonaro, and the militarization of politics, which did not begin with him,” adds this specialist from the Institute for Strategic Studies.

A mediocre deputy, in 2014 Bolsonaro was a defender of the dictatorship famous for his misogynistic and homophobic outbursts. He was returning to the academy located between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo where he was trained. For years he was prohibited from entering the barracks for being undisciplined. He left the Army after being acquitted in a military court of instigating the soldiers to protest, but he left without honor. The dictator Ernesto Geisel went so far as to say of him in 1993: “It is a completely unusual case, even a bad military,” as Heleno recalls in the collective book The Military and the Brazilian Crisis.

To think that he would get to be president was crazy. A delusion. But he knew how to read the situation, also in the barracks, where he campaigned for the election. The candidate Bolsonaro germinated in the midst of a gigantic wave of disenchantment with politics, stirred by the discourse against corruption and the resurgence of hatred of the PT. He capitalized on being fed up with the parties, with traditional politics. As if by magic, he managed to sell himself as an anti-establishment candidate despite having half his life in an olive green uniform and another half in politics demanding better salaries for the troops.

The Armed Forces that now claim to jealously guard the role that the Constitution grants them shamelessly pressured the Supreme Court with a tweet during the 2018 electoral campaign. It was a worked phrase that was launched the day before the judges decided whether to disqualify Lula da Silva or not. “I assure the Nation that the Brazilian Army believes that it shares the desire of all citizens to repudiate impunity and respect the Constitution, social peace and Democracy, as well as monitor their institutional missions,” the commander-in-chief of the Army, General Eduardo Villas Boas. The result is known. The Supreme Court disqualified Lula, who went to jail. And Bolsonaro skyrocketed in the polls.

Several comrades from the military academy who reached the generalate accompanied him in the race for the Presidency. All trained in the Cold War, when the great enemy was communism. Once in power, he appointed one vice president and several more, ministers.

Together they began to recruit soldiers for the Government, hundreds and hundreds that they distributed to all kinds of organizations. Right now, 15 state-owned companies (including the oil company Petrobras) preside, and direct another 92. Some 3,000 active military personnel and as many in the reserve hold government positions, according to Heleno’s accounts.

Other generals, some in active service, entered the Cabinet in the busy dance of portfolios of this Government. Twenty-four relays leads Bolsonaro. And with Brazil battered by the coronavirus, he appointed a general Minister of Health after firing the previous two, doctors, for not bowing to his trivialization of the pandemic, his rejection of the mask and his promotion of useless cures. “The government placed an active high command at the forefront of public policy in the midst of the greatest health crisis in recent times simply to have someone who would not criticize them,” says the professor of Strategic Studies.

The chosen one was General Eduardo Pazuello, who immediately confessed that he knew nothing about health. An alleged logistics expert, he was unable to prevent dozens of deaths in hospitals in Manaus, the main city of Amazonia, due to lack of oxygen or to buy enough vaccines. During his months as Minister of Health, he openly said that he was there to carry out orders, not to question anything.

The failure in the war against the virus, as Bolsonaro likes to call it, translates into 325,000 deaths, 13 million infections and Brazil become the epicenter of the pandemic and an incubator for strains that threaten the rest of the world. The president fired the general and signed a third doctor, but the reputation of the Armed Forces deteriorates. The deployment of soldiers in the Amazon to fight fires and crime did not go well either because, in addition to being expensive, deforestation continues to increase.

Bolsonaro supporters in a protest in favor of the Armed Forces and the president and against the Supreme Court and Congress this Wednesday. Eraldo Peres / AP

What filled the patience of the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force are the pressure from Bolsonaro for the Armed Forces to take their side, and against other authorities in the battle against the coronavirus. With their resignation en bloc, they wanted to sound the alarm and try to preserve the independence of the institution. But Bolsonaro is tenacious: “My Brazilian army is not going to take to the streets against the people to enforce the decrees of governors and mayors. As long as I am president, he will not do it, ”he proclaimed this Thursday in his weekly Facebook talk.

Unlike the head of state, the Army took the pandemic very seriously from minute one. And it has managed it infinitely better based on the data it offers. Following the WHO recommendations, the military has a mortality rate of 0.3% compared to 2.5% for civilians. One of the members of the trio chosen by Bolsonaro last Wednesday to replace the resigned is the general who implemented the successful strategy in the barracks. Brazilian politics is always a box of surprises.

At the end of the tumultuous week, Bolsonaro already has a new defense minister more aligned with his style, Walter Braga Netto. The president is very popular with soldiers and especially with military policemen.

The question is how the relationship between the president-military-armed forces will evolve during the 18 months that remain until the presidential term. “If the new commanders of the Armed Forces really want to reduce politicization, they will have to do something, encourage the active military that occupy positions in the Government to return to their units,” says Heleno. But he is pessimistic: “There is no indication that they are going to do it.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region