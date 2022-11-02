In Brazil, supporters of Jair Bolsonaro continue to demonstrate in at least 15 states after the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the ambiguous message of the leader of the extreme right, who has not accepted his defeat. Those dissatisfied with the electoral result block dozens of highways throughout the country, while in São Paulo hundreds of others ask the barracks for a “military intervention.”

The transition between the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro and the elected president ‘Lula’ da Silva is progressing behind the scenes, but it is complicated in the streets.

This Wednesday, November 2, demonstrations and blockades by Bolsonaro supporters continue to take place in at least 15 states, including São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul, according to the local press.

These territories are suffering the consequences of the blockades that began on Monday morning, the day after the victory of the left-wing president. Dozens of bus and plane trips were canceled and serious delays in product deliveries were reported, causing disruptions to supply chains. Road transport is essential in Brazil, a country of continental dimensions with few railways.

In various parts of the country, police have used tear gas to disperse protesters. In the past few hours, security forces have ended 490 blockades, but 191 partial or full blockades remain, according to a report released Tuesday night.

There are anti-democratic protests taking place in São Paulo, Brasília and in Rio de Janeiro. In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the coup plotters are concentrated in Praça Duque de Caxias, in the central region of the city. 📲 Read em https://t.co/B8TKr8wTVD 📷Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress pic.twitter.com/p0J3iDLM0A — Folha de S.Paulo (@folha) November 2, 2022



Following “preventive” restrictions on access to the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, where the presidential palace, parliament and the Supreme Court are located, the capital Brasilia was relatively calm on Wednesday.

In São Paulo, a call circulated on social networks through pro-Bolsonaro accounts for “the largest mobilization in history” on Avenida Paulista. Protesters gathered on Wednesday calling for a “military intervention” in front of the Armed Forces headquarters.

“We demand to continue enjoying our freedom. We are patriots in Brazil and we do not tolerate being governed by a criminal. Federal intervention!” a pro-Bolsonaro protester told the AFP news agency.

Bolsonaro’s ambiguous speech two days after his defeat

On Tuesday, November 1, Bolsonaro promised, after a long silence of two days, to respect the Constitution, although he did not explicitly acknowledge his defeat against his opponent.

“The president has authorized me, in accordance with the law, to start the transition process” with the team of president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, said after the speech.







Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gives a press statement at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil November 1, 2022.

Although Bolsonaro half-criticized the roadblocks erected by his supporters, observers estimate that it is not possible to estimate the impact of his two-minute statements on the continuation of the blockade movement and protests.

“Peaceful demonstrations will always be welcome, but we cannot use the methods of the left, (…) that impede freedom of movement. However, he said that the protests were “the result of indignation and the feeling of injustice for the way the electoral process was carried out”.

