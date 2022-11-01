Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hugs then São Paulo State Governor candidate Tarcisio de Freitas during a rally in Sorocaba on September 13, 2022. André Penner (AP)

Bolsonarism has found a stronghold in the richest state in Brazil. São Paulo, the economic engine of the country, has become a mirror of the polarization of the presidential race in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ended up prevailing over Jair Bolsonaro, but here the result has been reversed. Former Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, the big winning bet of the defeated far-right president, has achieved a resounding victory by far surpassing Fernando Haddad, Lula’s political heir. Bolsonaro will also leave behind a Congress of conservative majorities and key allies in the most populous states, formidable counterweights to the Workers’ Party leader’s third term.

De Freitas, an official with a technical profile who had never contested an election, prevailed with more than 13 million votes, 55.2% compared to 44.7% for Haddad. A distance that contrasts with Lula’s narrow margin of victory (50.9% against 49.1%). Promoted as a kind of king of the asphalt, the elected governor is projected as a stumbling block for the future government, although he has been conciliatory in his first statements. He said on Sunday night that “the result of the polls is sovereign” and will seek an “understanding” with the future federal government, even before Bolsonaro, who remained silent on Monday, recognizes Lula’s victory.

Tarcísio, as everyone knows him, was born in Rio de Janeiro, lived in Brasilia and had no experience in São Paulo, to the point that he was not even sure in which area of ​​the city he should vote, a flank that made him a target of attacks In bell. None of that made a dent in his duel with Haddad, which he started as his favorite in the polls. Despite riding the wave of Bolsonaroism, and following his ideological primer, De Freitas has cultivated a more moderate and technocratic profile than the president himself, and was even an official in the government of Dilma Rousseff, Lula’s successor.

More information

Haddad, a PT heavyweight, became the other side of the coin. Lula’s pupil, former Minister of Education and mayor of the city of São Paulo between 2013 and 2016, has lost at the polls for the third time. First, he failed to get re-elected as mayor. Then, when Lula had to give up his presidential aspiration in 2018 due to being in jail, Haddad picked up his flag but fell in the presidential second round to Bolsonaro. Analysts predict, in any case, that he will play a leading role in the next cabinet.

Like the presidential ones, the state elections contemplate a second shift if no candidate gets half plus one of the votes. In 12 of the 26 states, a governor was defined this Sunday, but no other is as relevant as São Paulo, the main electoral college that concentrates more than 30% of the Brazilian GDP. With its 45 million inhabitants, the State is by itself the third largest economy in Latin America.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Its weight is undeniable. São Paulo has traditionally been a center-right bastion since Brazil’s redemocratization, but it is also the birthplace of the PT, the place where Lula emerged as a union leader. The irruption of Bolsonarism, however, has ended up pulverizing the traditional Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), the moderate right-wing party that had governed for 28 years, even during the time of the first Lula in power, between 2003 and 2010. Cornered by the extreme right, the historical figures of the party of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso have offered their support to Lula, his former adversary, in these elections.

The next president will have to entrust himself to his reputation as a skillful negotiator, since he is in the minority both in Congress and in the territorial power. At the moment, Lula only has the explicit support of 10 of the 27 Brazilian governors – which include the Federal District of Brasilia. Most of the states will remain in the hands of conservatives, although not necessarily Bolsonaristas. The far-right president, who must hand over power to Lula next New Year, will leave allies installed not only in São Paulo, but also in Minas Gerais, the second most populous state, and Rio de Janeiro, the third, where he began his political career. .

In this new leadership map, the center-right of the PSDB, despite the shipwreck in São Paulo, has barely managed to survive with three victories of second shift which included comebacks. Eduardo Leite, a young politician who had the support critical of the PT, was re-elected as governor of Rio Grande do Sul by beating former Bolsonaro minister Onyx Lorenzoni, who started as the favorite. Former congresswoman Raquel Lyra – who was left a widow on the eve of the first round – also prevailed in Pernambuco, the northeastern state where Lula was born, as well as businessman Eduardo Riedel in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.