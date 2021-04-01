Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov named the reason for the Norwegians’ victories. His words are quoted by Sport24.

Bolshunov said that skiing is the most popular sport among the Norwegians, since the tracks in Norway are prepared and accessible to everyone. “Guys and girls drive 300 kilometers in one circle. 300! One circle. From Oslo you can easily ski to Shushen. In the same Shushen, local residents go skiing to the store, ”he added. According to the skier, this is why so many Norwegians perform at a high level.

In March, the president of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation, Elena Vyalbe, said that the Norwegian national team is training on an equal footing with the Russian team, but therapeutic exceptions give them the opportunity to beat the rest. She called it legalized doping.

At the World Ski Championships, the Norwegian national team won the overall team event, winning 13 gold medals. Russia is in fifth place with the only gold brought by Bolshunov.