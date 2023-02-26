Bolshunov expressed confidence that Russian athletes will perform at the 2026 Olympics

Russian skier, three-time Olympic champion Alexander Bolshunov assessed the chances of Russian athletes to compete at the 2026 Olympics. His words lead RIA News.

“We will be at the 2026 Olympics. There is a time for everything, ”Bolshunov expressed confidence and noted that the situation in the world could change at the snap of a finger.

Earlier, Bolshunov spoke about the 2023 World Cup in cross-country skiing, which takes place in Slovenia without the participation of Russians. He called the tournament a dirty competition and noted that he did not follow it.

In March 2022, the Norwegian Ski Federation suspended the Russians from participating in tournaments under its auspices. Later, the International Ski Federation extended this measure to all international competitions organized by it.