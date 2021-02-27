Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov won gold in skiathlon at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany. Results are available on website International Ski Federation (FIS).

The Russian covered the distance of 15 kilometers in the classical style and 15 kilometers in the free style in one hour, 11 minutes and 33.9 seconds and defeated the Norwegians. The second place is taken by the Norwegian Simen Hegstad Kruger, 1.1 seconds behind the leader. Third place went to another Norwegian, Hans Christer Holund, 1.7 seconds back.

For Bolshunov, the gold of the world championship was the first in his career. Prior to that, he won four silver medals.

Earlier on February 27, Russian skiers were left without medals in the skiathlon at the World Cup. Tatyana Sorina became the best of the Russian women, who took eighth place at a distance of 7.5 kilometers in a classic style and 7.5 in a free style. The winner of the race was the Norwegian Teresa Johaug, the second and third places went to the Swedes Frida Karlsson and Ebbe Andersson.

On February 28, skiers will compete in the team sprint. The race will start at 15:25 Moscow time. The World Championship will end on March 7.