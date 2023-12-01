Opera singer, soloist of the Bolshoi Theater Elchin Azizov, who has known Valery Gergiev for about 10 years, admitted that the maestro is a master and the Bolshoi Theater is in good hands. This is how he commented to Izvestia on the appointment of Georgiev to the position of general director of the Bolshoi Theater on December 1.

“Gergiev is a person with inexhaustible energy, who wants to create, to create 24, or even more hours a day,” said Azizov.

According to the artist, the new general director of the Bolshoi Theater is a responsible person and ready to devote himself to the business. Azizov shared that Georgiev immediately warned everyone: there would be a lot of work. However, he promised that he would take care of his employees.

“It’s a great honor to know him and work with him. But one thing is certain: the theater is in good hands. Maestro, a master who, with his unique creative activity, shows and proves the level of skill. Therefore, I am sure that everything will be wonderful,” Azizov concluded.

Gergiev was appointed to the post of general director of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow on December 1 by a decree of the Russian government. The maestro called this post a huge responsibility and expressed hope that the coming theater seasons and years will be successful.

Izvestia, on November 15, citing its own sources, was the first to report that he would head the Moscow theater. It was noted that the head of the Mariinsky Theater will replace Vladimir Urin, who has managed the theater in the capital since 2013. Also on December 1, it became known that Urin had left this post.

According to available information, negotiations on personnel changes it took a year and a half.

In addition, on December 1, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova noted that the Bolshoi and Mariinsky theaters will not merge, they will continue to work independently.