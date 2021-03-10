Telephone scammers robbed the dancer of the Bolshoi Theater Vitaly Getmanov for almost half a million rubles. This is reported by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

The swindlers called the 22-year-old ballet dancer, posing as bank employees. They said that his bank card details had been compromised and advised him to send the funds to an insurance deposit box. Getmanov transferred 480 thousand rubles to the attackers through an ATM.

Law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

On February 4, it was reported that unknown persons debited 50 thousand rubles from the bank account of the star of the TV series “Matchmakers”, actress Olesya Zheleznyak. It is noted that the artist did not transfer the data of her cards to anyone.