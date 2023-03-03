In an interview with the program “A Voz do Brasil”, Wellington Dias said that the objective is “to interrupt the history of poverty”

Launched this Thursday (2.Mar.2023), the new Bolsa Família will pay, on average, R$ 260 per person. The information was disclosed by the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom Empresa Brasil de Comunicação.

“We are going to have an average of R$260 per person, with a minimum of R$143. Back then, it was R$30 per person”said the minister. “Our goal is to interrupt a story of poverty and Bolsa Família being that great anchor”.

The program is aimed at families in situations of economic and social vulnerability. To be qualified, they need to meet eligibility criteria, such as presenting per capita income classified as a situation of poverty or extreme poverty, having updated data in the Single Registry and not having divergent information between those declared in the register and in other federal databases. .

To receive the benefit, families need to fulfill the following considerations: prenatal monitoring for pregnant women, keeping children and adolescents in school and updating the vaccination booklet with all immunizations provided for in the National Vaccination Program of the Ministry of Health. All families with an income of up to R$ 218 per person will have access to the program.

Payment of the benefit will begin on March 20.

own income

The government will also promote conditions for families to be able to obtain their own income, through partnerships to create jobs with a formal contract or training to undertake.

According to the minister, the initial goal is for 1 million people to leave the program because they have earned income to cover essential expenses.

“The president wanted us to include, along with the Provisional Measure [que recriou o programa de transferência de renda], the mission of socioeconomic inclusion, the opportunity for employment and entrepreneurship for this public from the Cadastro Único, Bolsa Família. We will join hands with many people from Brazil, public and private sector”he said.

protection rule

The program will also have a protection rule for cases in which a family member gets a job, for example.

In this case, the family’s income can increase up to half a minimum wage per capita without being immediately withdrawn from the program.

In addition to this, there is a guaranteed return rule, which establishes that families that voluntarily withdraw from the program or lose income and need to return to Bolsa Família will have return priority.

“You no longer need to be afraid to sign your portfolio because of Bolsa Família. He’s on Bolsa Família, he got a job with a higher income and he doesn’t meet the requirements, he’s going to earn his salary. Later on, he became unemployed, fulfilled the requirements, returned to Bolsa Família. It is a safe path”said Wellington Dias.

With information from Brazil Agency.