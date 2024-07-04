From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 04/07/2024 – 12:49

The Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS) announced this Thursday, the 4th, the interruption of the Bolsa Família calendar until December of this year for beneficiaries in Rio Grande do Sul. The measure aims to alleviate the impacts suffered by families due to the floods that affected the state.

By having a unified calendar, families can use the resource on the first day of payment, without having to follow the initial schedule that follows the Social Identification Number (NIS) scale. The measure is valid until December 2024.

The measure applies to all 497 municipalities in the state. According to the government, almost 620,000 families will benefit from the measure, with a transfer of R$417 million.

Values

The average benefit amount was R$682.32 this month, according to the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS). Bolsa Família provides for the payment of at least R$600 per family.

In addition to the minimum benefit, there are three additional payments:

Variable Family Benefit for Nursing Mothers pays six installments of R$50 to mothers of babies up to six months old, to guarantee the child’s nutrition;

Families with pregnant women and children aged 7 to 18 have an additional R$50;

Families with children up to 6 years old receive an additional R$150.

Payments

The Bolsa Família Program payment schedule follows a scale according to the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS). Those with a NIS ending in 1 receive payment on the first day, those with a NIS ending in 2 on the following day, and so on until families with a NIS ending in zero. Always counting the last ten business days of each month.

For municipalities in a state of emergency or public calamity, the government adopts special measures, one of which is the unification of the calendar. The action is generally valid for two months. However, in Rio Grande do Sul, it continues until the last month of the year.

Another measure is the authorization of withdrawals without a card and without using documents (for beneficiaries who have lost them), using the Special Payment Declaration (DEP) issued by the municipal administration.

The deadlines for updating registration and repercussions on Bolsa Família benefits for families included in the Registration Verification and Registration Review processes have also been extended.

Information

In case of doubts, the beneficiary is advised to contact Dial 121 or go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) closest to their place of residence.

The beneficiary will be able to consult information about payment dates, the benefit amount and the composition of the installments in the Caixa Tem application used to monitor Caixa Econômica Federal’s digital savings accounts.