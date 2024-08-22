According to Wellington Dias, with inflation under control, Brazilians have their “purchasing power preserved”

The Minister of Social Development and Fight Against Hunger, Wellington Diassaid that the resources allocated to Bolsa Família should not increase in 2025. The Ministry of Planning is finalizing the Budget, which determines how much will be spent by each ministry, and should present the project next week.

According to Dias, with inflation under control, Brazilians have their “purchasing power preserved” and, therefore, the amount paid by the social program should not be adjusted. Today, families receiving Bolsa Família benefits receive, on average, R$681.09 per month.

“There is no study [de reajuste]no survey, because within the reality, at this moment in Brazil, we have preserved purchasing power. It is possible to buy, with the amount we paid last year, the necessary products based on the food basket, the basic necessities for these families”, declared the minister to G1in a report published this Thursday (22.Aug.2024).

Dias also said that a readjustment could be discussed later if the government identifies that inflation is weighing on the pockets of the low-income population.Of course, we are also attentive, whenever there is a need… The president wants to ensure that the poorest have not only the benefit, but the adequate purchasing power so that we can achieve the goal of taking Brazil off the Hunger Map and also make this an instrument for promoting dignity.”, he added.

