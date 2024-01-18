From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/18/2024 – 9:22

The first payment of Bolsa Família 2024 begins this Thursday, the 18th. According to the federal government, in January, R$14.48 billion will be distributed to 21.12 million families. The average value per home is R$685.61 this month.

Also according to the government, in January, the First Childhood Benefit, an additional R$150 for each child from zero to six, reaches 9.57 million children, from a transfer of R$1.36 billion.

There are also R$19.4 million for 406.7 thousand pregnant women, R$23 million for 486.3 thousand nursing mothers and R$703 million for 15.25 million children and adolescents aged seven to 18 years. Each member of these groups receives an additional R$50.

Calendar

Bolsa Família payments are always made in a staggered manner and continue until the 31st, when beneficiaries with a zero-ending Social Identification Number (NIS) receive them.

The exception is for beneficiaries from municipalities in an emergency situation or state of public calamity recognized by the Federal Government. In these cases, Bolsa Família payment is unified for the first day of the calendar.

Defense Insurance

A new feature of the program, implemented from this year onwards, is that people covered by Bolsa Família no longer have the Defeso Insurance discount. The change was established by Law 14,601/2023, which rescued the Bolsa Família Program (PBF).

Defeso Insurance is paid to people who survive exclusively from artisanal fishing and who cannot carry out the activity during the piracema period (fish reproduction).

Over the past year, Bolsa Família recorded the highest volume of resources since the program was created in 2003: an average of R$14.1 billion per month, compared to R$7.8 billion in 2022. The average value passed on to families was R$670.36 per month in 2023.