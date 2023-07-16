from the newsroomi

07/16/2023 – 9:00 am

Payments for the Bolsa Família program, reopened this year by the Lula (PT) government, begin this Tuesday, the 18th. Here and Caixa branches. This month’s payment ends with final NIS 0 on July 31st.

In addition to the minimum benefit, the government also pays two additional benefits: R$150 per child up to the age of six, and another R$50 for families with children aged seven or older. Pregnant women also receive the additional payment;

The new Bolsa Família reached its full potential in June: for the first time the average value of the benefit exceeds R$ 700 and reaches R$ 705.40.

Who is entitled to Bolsa Família 2023?

To be entitled to Bolsa Família, the main rule is that the income of each person in the family is a maximum of R$ 218 per month. That is, if a member of the family receives a minimum wage (R$ 1,302), and in that family there are six people, the income of each one is R$ 217. As it is below the limit of R$ 218 per person, this family is entitled to receive the benefit.

How to withdraw Bolsa Familia?

The family responsible can withdraw the benefit at the following locations, upon presentation of an official document with a photo:

Caixa branches, bank service points or advanced service points;

lottery units;

Correspondents Caixa Aqui;

Self-service terminals;

traveling units.

