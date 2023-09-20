Wellington Dias states that the program is an emergency service and not “a definitive solution”

The Minister of Social Development, Wellington Diassaid this Wednesday (September 20, 2023) that Bolsa Família, one of the main social programs of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), is not definitive support for the beneficiaries. According to him, it is something temporary until the person settles down and manages to improve their condition.

“Bolsa Família is not a job, it is not a permanent solution. It is an emergency and social service. Brazil wants no person to be in a situation where they are unable to eat, drink coffee, lunch and dinner. What to do? Brazil’s preference was for income transfer. Have a single registry that is always up to date”, declared.

According to the government, there are currently 20.9 million families covered by Bolsa Família. The program was relaunched by Lula in March this year, when he stopped calling it Auxílio Brasil, the name used during the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and started to adopt the original name adopted during other PT administrations.

Without presenting evidence, Wellington Dias said “be proven” that there were concessions of the Auxílio Brasil benefit in exchange for votes in the 2022 elections — which would be characterized as an electoral irregularity of vote buying.

“What justifies a public servant who owns a grocery store, who has income proven in his paycheck, in his tax return, earning R$20,000, R$6,000, R$10,000 per month and still receiving assistance from R$ $600 from Bolsa Família? Meanwhile, other people are going hungry,” said the minister.

Wellington stated that, since taking office in January this year, his ministry has been carrying out a “reconstruction” to avoid fraud in granting the program. According to him, the government “reestablished” an inspection and control network.

“We cannot accept fraud. One million people who defraud Bolsa Família generate, in 1 year, a loss of R$8.4 billion”, declared. “There is something wrong in my municipality, what do I do? Call 121. It’s a free call, a call center. There, our team will take the field”he completed.

Zero deficit

At the end of August, the federal government sent the budget proposal for the year 2024 to the National Congress with the estimate of a zero deficit in its accounts. The target depends on measures to increase revenue, worth R$168 billion.

Asked about possible cuts in the Development and Social Assistance budget, today with the 2nd largest volume of resources (R$ 281.7 billion), Wellington Dias said that Lula’s orientation is “not to miss” money for the social area.

“We are following the Budget. In the social area, the president’s determination is not to lack money for the people’s needs. Therefore, there will be no shortage of money for Bolsa Família. Of course, the program is not forever. We want, as we did back then, to reduce poverty and get more and more people into jobs”, declared.